TiVo Stream 4K streamer offers Android TV for cheaper
Until now, if you wanted to buy a well specified Android TV box, you needed to spend over $100.
But the new TiVo Stream 4K is a worthy competitor to streaming products for Roku and Amazon.
While it's available for $50 initially, even at it's full price of $70 Offers features rarely seen in competitors, including both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos plus the stream 4k has that iconic peanut remote.
And even though it's cut down in size from the DVR models, it's quickly becoming one of my favorite clickers.
Like other set tops of the price through remote includes voice search, but one that's more powerful than most.
The system uses Google Assistant which means you can ask it to play shows from your streaming services.
Or even control it from a Google Home or Android phone.
What are the devices best features is the TiVo stream app, which offers suggestions from most streaming services, including prime video, Voodoo and Netflix.
The stream 4k comes with a free week of Sling TV, but you don't need it to use the device.
Most live TV streaming services are supported and it comes with free TV on board from TiVo plus.
which you can access with the guide button.
The main issue right now for TiVo fans is its lack of integration with existing TiVo shows.
You can't stream recordings from your DVR to the device, for example, and TiVo isn't saying when or even if this might happen.
The other thing it can't really do is gaming, especially if you're a PC Gamer using the steam link app.
For the money though the TiVo stream 4k makes streaming easier for Google fans.
And is simple enough to be used by almost anybody.
If you're looking for a solid alternative to the Roku streaming stick plus or Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k.
This is a great way
