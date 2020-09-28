TikTok ban delayed, further restrictions on exports to China

Transcript
This is St. And here are the stories that matter right now. Judge Carl Nichols has granted Tick Tock requests for preliminary injunction delaying a planned ban on new downloads of the app that was supposed to take place starting Sunday at 1159. Eastern Time, lawyers for Tick Tock had argued that removing the app in the lead up to an election in the midst of a pandemic, Would infringe on the rights of US citizens to broadcast their views. Despite the Department of Justice filing to block this injunction, the judge ultimately ruled in tiktoks favour us were Airiness of Chinese tech firms was underlined again on Friday when the Commerce Department sent a letter to companies in the states. Reportedly telling them they must get a license before exporting certain goods to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. China's largest chipmaker out of concerns about military use of technology. A spokesperson from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security said they're constantly monitoring and assessing any potential threats to US national security and foreign policy interests. And finally, DC Comics Black Adam film has just found its Hulk man. Dwayne The Rock Johnson who will play the antihero Black Adam,revealed on Friday that leverage actor Aldous Hodge is going to play Hawk man in the upcoming movie. In his Instagram post announcing the news, Johnson revealed that Hodge had first thought the call was a prank,and said Hawk man is a critical leading role for our movie. As he is the fiery leader of the Justice Society of America, and one of the most beloved and legendary characters in the DC Universe. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.

