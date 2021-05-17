Tianwen-1 lands, Rocket Lab loses satellites

This is Cinet and here are the stories that matter right now.
The footprint of a Chinese robot imprinted on the surface of Mars on Friday, making China just the third nation to safely reach the red planet surface.
The ambitious tn one one mission was China's first attempt to reach the surface of another planet.
China follows the US in becoming just the second nation to have a rover travel across the Martian surface.
In other Space News, New Zealand and US based space startup rocket lab lost a pair of satellites as the second stage of one of its electron rockets failed to make it to orbit on Saturday.
After a successful liftoff from the company's New Zealand launch facility, something went wrong after the first stage booster separated from the smallest second stage carrying two satellites for Earth imaging company Black Sky.
This is the third failure out of 20 rocket lab launches and a second loss of mission in the past year.
And finally, a forthcoming subscription service from Twitter will be called Twitter Blue and is set to cost $2.99 a month according to tipster Jane Manchun Wong.
Well, also said the service could have a tiered pricing model with users who pay more, getting more features.
And she said one of these features will be collections, which will let you say favorite tweets in collections, so you can locate them later.
[MUSIC]
