'Thor: Ragnarok' teaser trailer shows clash of the titans

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
TV and Movie Trailers
'Thor: Ragnarok' teaser trailer shows clash of the titansThor is stepping into the arena and spoiling for a fight in the first trailer for "Thor: Ragnarok."
Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] Now I know what you're thinking. How did this happen? [MUSIC] Well, it's a long story. [MUSIC] Asgard is dead. [MUSIC] Hi there. [MUSIC] What have you brought today? Tell me. The Key Tender. [MUSIC] It's main event time. [MUSIC] He's a friend from work! Come on. [NOISE] [MUSIC]