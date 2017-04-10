Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "'Thor: Ragnarok' teaser trailer shows clash of the titans"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

TV and Movie Trailers

'Thor: Ragnarok' teaser trailer shows clash of the titans

Thor is stepping into the arena and spoiling for a fight in the first trailer for "Thor: Ragnarok."
1:51 /
Transcript
[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] Now I know what you're thinking. How did this happen? [MUSIC] Well, it's a long story. [MUSIC] Asgard is dead. [MUSIC] Hi there. [MUSIC] What have you brought today? Tell me. The Key Tender. [MUSIC] It's main event time. [MUSIC] He's a friend from work! Come on. [NOISE] [MUSIC]

Latest videos

Video: Here we 'Go' again: Humans to battle Google AlphaGo AI in ancient game
Here we 'Go' again: Humans to battle Google AlphaGo AI in ancient game
1:17 April 10, 2017
Can the world champion of Go defeat Google's advanced machine learning? It didn't go so well for team human the first time around.
Play video
Video: Find lost stuff in your home with Bluetooth trackers
Find lost stuff in your home with Bluetooth trackers
1:03 April 7, 2017
Constantly losing stuff? These Bluetooth tracking devices can help find almost anything.
Play video
Video: New iMacs for pro users are coming this year (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 79)
New iMacs for pro users are coming this year (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy, Ep. 79)
30:31 April 7, 2017
Apple's completely redoing the Mac Pro, but it's coming in 2018. Is that too late? New iMacs are up next, and Apple's Clip app is here.
Play video
Video: How Michael Bay shot 'Transformers: The Last Knight' in IMAX 3D
How Michael Bay shot 'Transformers: The Last Knight' in IMAX 3D
2:06 April 6, 2017
Michael Bay explains how the new "Transformers" movie is the world's first natively-shot IMAX 3D movie.
Play video
Video: Disabled players get new life through video games
Disabled players get new life through video games
2:30 April 6, 2017
Organizations like AbleGamers help disabled gamers find new ways to play.
Play video
Video: Top 5 'Top 5' prediction fails
Top 5 'Top 5' prediction fails
2:14 April 1, 2017
We dug through the archives to find our biggest mistakes from the past 21 years.
Play video
Video: Share panoramas and 360 photos on Instagram
Share panoramas and 360 photos on Instagram
1:05 March 31, 2017
These apps make it easy to share panoramas, 360-degree photos and videos to Instagram.
Play video
Video: The world of pro wrestling: explained
The world of pro wrestling: explained
3:45 March 31, 2017
The WWE has millions of die-hard fans. You're not one of them? We'll explain the appeal.
Play video