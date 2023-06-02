This Van Builder Has Tips for Life on the Road
This Van Builder Has Tips for Life on the Road
3:41
Watch Now

This Van Builder Has Tips for Life on the Road

Culture
Speaker 1: Yeah, so an unusual request that I've received. He wanted a space to hide his katana. So yeah, we're gonna build a little compartment in the van so he can stuff his, uh, samurais sword in there. Speaker 1: My name is Nathan Price. My company is Wildwood Camper Vans. I'm based here in San Francisco. I build them for clients who either wanna do something recreational or I build it for someone who wants to build more long-term stays. So, van Life living and commuting, working on the road, or just doing long vacations for a couple months. [00:00:30] That could be anything from installing simple beds or installing things from showers to kitchens. Uh, hot water, full electrical components, solar, roof rack, you name it. Price range is very minimal to, to sky's the limit. They can go something basic, low build, low budget. We can probably do something between 12 K and 24 K, and then something where they wanna spend a lot of money, have really nice things. You can go anywhere up to about 65 k. The, this is I Ram Pro Master, 1 36 Short Wheel [00:01:00] Base. Built this for my client and she wants very modern aesthetics, fixed bed. Uh, she wanted the idea of having removable slats, so she wanted, she could remove this bed and still pop in, uh, a larger piece of, uh, furniture maybe, or a couple stacks of containers. Your water container apartment with basic propane setup. On this side, we have our hot water. There's no tank in there, so it instantly heats up the water. There's a outdoor shower, hot and cold [00:01:30] water. Speaker 1: We have two swivel seats up front over here. We have a cooler that is a chest fridge that's built into the counter. We have a lot of overhead storage here on this side. We have a flip up counter to kind of extend this with a farm sink. Bathrooms are, uh, a sticky subject I think when it comes for van life. You know, do you want something that is compostable? Do you want something that's kind of just put in a bag or do you want something that's put into a tank and then you flush other places? There [00:02:00] are some options too, where it's like, call it cassette toilets. They're smaller and you fill it up with a, like a liquid and then after a while you just take that liquid and you dump the liquid into, uh, you know, at the gas station, that kind of thing. Speaker 1: Internet on the road can be tricky. There's a couple different options out there, and the two prominent ones are, uh, we boost, it's an antenna that is mounted to the top of your vehicle and that's basically just picking up on weak cellphone signal that's out there in the world, [00:02:30] you know, anybody's, and then amplifying it for you. That obviously can be good or bad depending on where you are. Starlink is the other option. Starlink is pretty cool. You can obviously pick up internet from satellites and you can kind of be anywhere in the world with it. It's a large upfront cost, but there's also a monthly fee that you have to pay and buy into. Also, your energy drain on your system is pretty high too. Hacks that work for me are, what do I bring in my van? If I have too much stuff going on in here, then I start to feel a bit cramped, a bit tight. Really focus [00:03:00] in on what exactly do you need and what can you live without. The other hack that I think really works well is your water consumption. If you like water and spend a lot of it, you're gonna spend a lot of time filling up your tanks and trying to get rid of it. So try to use, do your best to limit your water usage Speaker 1: Based on my experience. For people who thrive in van life are those who understand how to live minimalistically or can, or are willing to. So if you know how to let things go and, and, [00:03:30] and let it be, then I think you're gonna succeed at Van Life.

Up Next

Super Nintendo World: We Tried Everything!
question-block

Up Next

Super Nintendo World: We Tried Everything!

Real Estate Pro Breaks Down Property for Sale in the Metaverse
experts-react-11

Real Estate Pro Breaks Down Property for Sale in the Metaverse

Reggie Fils-Aimé on Nintendo and the Future of Video Games
gmt20220518-190025-recording-avo-1280x720-00-15-09-11-still001

Reggie Fils-Aimé on Nintendo and the Future of Video Games

I Lost My Mind on Guardians of the Galaxy Roller Coaster
1202231812667975-b8hrndwonamcg2sdaf5l-height640.png

I Lost My Mind on Guardians of the Galaxy Roller Coaster

I Went Shopping in the Metaverse and Tried On a Gucci Bag
shopping-1

I Went Shopping in the Metaverse and Tried On a Gucci Bag

How to Download Kanye West's 'Donda 2' for the Stem Player
donda-for-site

How to Download Kanye West's 'Donda 2' for the Stem Player

MoviePass will be back this summer -- this is how it'll work
moviepasscnet

MoviePass will be back this summer -- this is how it'll work

Watch ferrofluid turn into art
ericmesple

Watch ferrofluid turn into art

How Black Friday is very different this year
htdia-blackfriday-v2

How Black Friday is very different this year

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

This Van Builder Has Tips for Life on the Road
thumb-vanlife-2-00432-1

This Van Builder Has Tips for Life on the Road

Meta Quest 3: Will This Be The Best $500 VR Headset?
230601-clean-quest-3-what-to-expect-1

Meta Quest 3: Will This Be The Best $500 VR Headset?

Apple's WWDC 2023: Clues to a Changing iPhone
pinkhair

Apple's WWDC 2023: Clues to a Changing iPhone

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable
razrthumb

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable

Meta Quest 3 Showcase: Everything Revealed in 16 Minutes
meta-showcase-supercut-1

Meta Quest 3 Showcase: Everything Revealed in 16 Minutes

This Ideal Sleep Position Helps With Health and Appearance
Mckenzie-with-back-sleeper

This Ideal Sleep Position Helps With Health and Appearance

Most Popular All most popular

PlayStation Announces Project Q Gaming Handheld
230525-yt-project-q-revealed-explained-3

PlayStation Announces Project Q Gaming Handheld

iOS 17 Features Apple Needs to Add for the iPhone
wwdc

iOS 17 Features Apple Needs to Add for the iPhone

Sony PlayStation Unveils Project Q Gaming Handheld
gaming-image-cnet

Sony PlayStation Unveils Project Q Gaming Handheld

Casper Snow Mattress Review: Best Cooling Bed?
casper-snow-review-cnethome-cms.png

Casper Snow Mattress Review: Best Cooling Bed?

Asus Reveals Gesture Controlled 3D OLED Screen With Spatial Vision
hands-free-3d-00-02-50-02-still098

Asus Reveals Gesture Controlled 3D OLED Screen With Spatial Vision

Pixel Fold Hands-On: A First Look at Google's First Foldable
pixelfold

Pixel Fold Hands-On: A First Look at Google's First Foldable

Latest Products All latest products

razrthumb

Razr Plus and Razr 2023 Hands On: First Look at Motorola's New Foldable

xperia1v

Review: We Tested the Cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 V

pixelfold

Pixel Fold Hands-On: A First Look at Google's First Foldable

thumbrog1

Asus ROG Ally First Look

samsung-tv-event-cnet-00-01-22-10-still001.png

Samsung's 2023 OLED TVs Challenge LG on Price, Picture

p1100354

Galaxy A54 5G: Hands-on With Samsung's New Budget Phone

Latest How To All how to videos

230331-yt-howto-bard-google-ai-v04

Google's Bard AI: Here's How to Get Started

bing, bing ai, bing chat

How to Get Started With Bing AI Search and Chat

car-cam-2

How to Install Ring's New Car Cam

pc-vr-5

Connect a Meta Quest 2 VR Headset to a PC

cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam