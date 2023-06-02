This Van Builder Has Tips for Life on the Road 3:41 Watch Now

This Van Builder Has Tips for Life on the Road

Jun 2, 2023 Culture

Speaker 1: Yeah, so an unusual request that I've received. He wanted a space to hide his katana. So yeah, we're gonna build a little compartment in the van so he can stuff his, uh, samurais sword in there. Speaker 1: My name is Nathan Price. My company is Wildwood Camper Vans. I'm based here in San Francisco. I build them for clients who either wanna do something recreational or I build it for someone who wants to build more long-term stays. So, van Life living and commuting, working on the road, or just doing long vacations for a couple months. [00:00:30] That could be anything from installing simple beds or installing things from showers to kitchens. Uh, hot water, full electrical components, solar, roof rack, you name it. Price range is very minimal to, to sky's the limit. They can go something basic, low build, low budget. We can probably do something between 12 K and 24 K, and then something where they wanna spend a lot of money, have really nice things. You can go anywhere up to about 65 k. The, this is I Ram Pro Master, 1 36 Short Wheel [00:01:00] Base. Built this for my client and she wants very modern aesthetics, fixed bed. Uh, she wanted the idea of having removable slats, so she wanted, she could remove this bed and still pop in, uh, a larger piece of, uh, furniture maybe, or a couple stacks of containers. Your water container apartment with basic propane setup. On this side, we have our hot water. There's no tank in there, so it instantly heats up the water. There's a outdoor shower, hot and cold [00:01:30] water. Speaker 1: We have two swivel seats up front over here. We have a cooler that is a chest fridge that's built into the counter. We have a lot of overhead storage here on this side. We have a flip up counter to kind of extend this with a farm sink. Bathrooms are, uh, a sticky subject I think when it comes for van life. You know, do you want something that is compostable? Do you want something that's kind of just put in a bag or do you want something that's put into a tank and then you flush other places? There [00:02:00] are some options too, where it's like, call it cassette toilets. They're smaller and you fill it up with a, like a liquid and then after a while you just take that liquid and you dump the liquid into, uh, you know, at the gas station, that kind of thing. Speaker 1: Internet on the road can be tricky. There's a couple different options out there, and the two prominent ones are, uh, we boost, it's an antenna that is mounted to the top of your vehicle and that's basically just picking up on weak cellphone signal that's out there in the world, [00:02:30] you know, anybody's, and then amplifying it for you. That obviously can be good or bad depending on where you are. Starlink is the other option. Starlink is pretty cool. You can obviously pick up internet from satellites and you can kind of be anywhere in the world with it. It's a large upfront cost, but there's also a monthly fee that you have to pay and buy into. Also, your energy drain on your system is pretty high too. Hacks that work for me are, what do I bring in my van? If I have too much stuff going on in here, then I start to feel a bit cramped, a bit tight. Really focus [00:03:00] in on what exactly do you need and what can you live without. The other hack that I think really works well is your water consumption. If you like water and spend a lot of it, you're gonna spend a lot of time filling up your tanks and trying to get rid of it. So try to use, do your best to limit your water usage Speaker 1: Based on my experience. For people who thrive in van life are those who understand how to live minimalistically or can, or are willing to. So if you know how to let things go and, and, [00:03:30] and let it be, then I think you're gonna succeed at Van Life.