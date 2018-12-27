This speedboat can go underwater

Taking a ride with Elon Musk inside Boring Company's tunnel
Biggest hacks of 2018
The huge Marriott cyberattack may have been the work of Chinese spies
How to cut the cord like a pro
Representative slams colleagues, defends Google
US congressman demands to know if Google is tracking him
How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'
Don't believe the hype about air fryers
Five things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan Terra
Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive
Iyaz's favorite gadget investments this year (2018 edition)
Apple's year in review: The best and worst of 2018
Brewie+ automatically makes good beer, but needs too much help for its crazy price
Ninja's coffee maker brews well in many ways
TiVo Bolt OTA vs Amazon Fire TV Recast: which DVR should you buy?
Samsung Q9 TV goes against OLED with LCD's best picture yet
Bumblebee transforms from action-packed to adorable
The Google Pixel Slate hints at what the iPad Pro needs next
The first 5 things to do with a new Amazon Echo
The first 5 things to do with a new Google Home speaker
Tips for improving battery life on your MacBook
Best cheap phones to try now
Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch
3 Mac apps to get you organized