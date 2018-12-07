This smart oven cooks with the power of light

[MUSIC]
This is Brava, a $995 smart countertop oven.
Brava cooks with the company calls pure light technology.
Six lamps inside the oven use a mix of visible and non-visible light to cook dishes.
That infrared energy transfers heat to the food directly rather than heating the air inside the oven cavity.
That means faster cooking times and the ability to skip preheating altogether.
The Brava oven includes a touch screen where you can select from menus of meal kits, Brava suggested protein and vegetable combinations or the oven's index of common ingredients.
Cooking multiple foods in the Brava oven means following Brava's rules.
Each of your foods needs to be placed in one of these specific zones you see here, number 1, 2 and 3 in order to cook them at the right temperature.
Brava includes a probe thermometer with five detection points to let the oven know when your food is ready.
That same thermometer doubles as a measuring device to tell Brava the thickness of proteins like chicken or steak.
You can watch your food cook in real time from the oven's touch screen or in the Brava app, where you can also save recipes and order additional Additional meal kits or ingredients.
The brofa meal kits I tested were tasty and generously portioned but be prepared to spend big.
Kits are sold separately not as a subscription and a two person meal is expensive.
This one here with hanker steak and sweet potatoes cost $45.
And that feels like a lot to pay for food you prepare yourself.
These kits involved a lot of prep work on my end, like chopping vegetables and seasoning meat.
It's cool to cook your meat and veggies at the same time in the same tray and watch it on your phone.
However, if you don't want to do the leg work to get your meal kits ready, the problem might not be Be for you.
In fact, I'm not sure who's it is right for.
Brava isn't as smart as the food recognizing June over, or as simple as Tovala's meal kits.
For now, I recommend going with one of those smart ovens before shelling out the cash for Brava.
