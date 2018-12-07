CNET First Look
From review: Brava Oven
$1,295.00

This smart oven cooks with the power of light

Transcript
[MUSIC] This is Brava, a $995 smart countertop oven. Brava cooks with the company calls pure light technology. Six lamps inside the oven use a mix of visible and non-visible light to cook dishes. That infrared energy transfers heat to the food directly rather than heating the air inside the oven cavity. That means faster cooking times and the ability to skip preheating altogether. The Brava oven includes a touch screen where you can select from menus of meal kits, Brava suggested protein and vegetable combinations or the oven's index of common ingredients. [MUSIC] Cooking multiple foods in the Brava oven means following Brava's rules. Each of your foods needs to be placed in one of these specific zones you see here, number 1, 2 and 3 in order to cook them at the right temperature. Brava includes a probe thermometer with five detection points to let the oven know when your food is ready. That same thermometer doubles as a measuring device to tell Brava the thickness of proteins like chicken or steak. You can watch your food cook in real time from the oven's touch screen or in the Brava app, where you can also save recipes and order additional Additional meal kits or ingredients. The brofa meal kits I tested were tasty and generously portioned but be prepared to spend big. Kits are sold separately not as a subscription and a two person meal is expensive. This one here with hanker steak and sweet potatoes cost $45. And that feels like a lot to pay for food you prepare yourself. These kits involved a lot of prep work on my end, like chopping vegetables and seasoning meat. It's cool to cook your meat and veggies at the same time in the same tray and watch it on your phone. However, if you don't want to do the leg work to get your meal kits ready, the problem might not be Be for you. In fact, I'm not sure who's it is right for. Brava isn't as smart as the food recognizing June over, or as simple as Tovala's meal kits. For now, I recommend going with one of those smart ovens before shelling out the cash for Brava. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]
Smart HomeOvensSmall Appliances

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 can enable 4K portrait mode video

1:02

Here's what Google Lens can do with Snapdragon 855 and 5G

1:19

The bendable glass that’s shaping up to cover foldable phones

4:06

Hulu's next commercial break may be whenever you pause your binge

2:30

Qualcomm gives us a glimpse of our future in 5G

2:27

Ring creates a digital neighborhood watch with Neighbors app

1:34

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

We tested the Apple Watch EKG against a hospital EKG

4:28

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

NASA's InSight landing and the crazy odds behind getting to Mars

5:54

The iPhone X may not be gone for good

5:07

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

This smart oven cooks with the power of light

2:08

You can do better than this LG Smart Display

2:51

Razer Blade Stealth sneaks in an end-of-year update

1:47

Sonos Amp is wireless streaming for grown-ups

2:05

Nanoleaf Canvas decorates your smart home in living color

2:38

AKG N700NC: Does it beat Sony and Bose?

2:03

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch

27:12

3 Mac apps to get you organized

1:23

7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better

3:16

3 ways to cover bright LED lights so you can sleep

1:39

See how much time you're wasting on Facebook

1:31

Kid-proof your streaming services

1:07