This security robot can detect weapons

This security robot can detect weaponsA new wave of Knightscope crime-fighting robots is rolling out to patrol malls and airports alongside human security guards.
[MUSIC] Can we take a selfie? This robot might be happy to take a selfie with you, but it has a much more serious side. The ability to do concealed weapon detection, to actually know that someone's carrying a firearm in an area where there shouldn't be. Designed for security and surveillance, these robots autonomously monitor indoor and outdoor areas for potential threats. This is the K1. It's a stationary robot that has weapons detection. It uses the same millimeter wave technology that is used at airports through TSA security so it can tell the size and shape of weapons. The 150-pound K1 can also be configured to detect radiation. It's expected to be used at airports, including luggage collection areas and health care facilities. [MUSIC] For more rugged terrain, like gravel, at locations, such as oil rigs and wind farms, there's the 770-pound K7. The machine has holonomic steering. So a very simple way to explain that is that the machine can move like a crab. So it can turn on its own axis and also go sideways. All the robots collect and process data from a range of sensors including sonar, LIDAR, thermal imaging, and traditional cameras. Company's monitor the activity, then implement security measures if needed. In 2018, Knightscope will add a feature, called audio event detection, it says will help security guards more accurately locate the scene of a crime. The opposite of voice recognition Can you tell me all the little intricacies of the environment and not focus on the just the voice of what's happening. So if you heard footsteps, can you learn what a footstep sound like? Previous bots have suffered some crossed wires. With the K5, driving itself into a fountain and in 2016, running into a child at a mall. [INAUDIBLE] hoping these new real life robot cops will be the ideal partners to fight crime. In Mountain View California, Lexi Sveedies, CNET.com for CBS News [MUSIC].