Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "This security robot can detect weapons"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

This security robot can detect weapons

A new wave of Knightscope crime-fighting robots is rolling out to patrol malls and airports alongside human security guards.
2:08 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Can we take a selfie? This robot might be happy to take a selfie with you, but it has a much more serious side. The ability to do concealed weapon detection, to actually know that someone's carrying a firearm in an area where there shouldn't be. Designed for security and surveillance, these robots autonomously monitor indoor and outdoor areas for potential threats. This is the K1. It's a stationary robot that has weapons detection. It uses the same millimeter wave technology that is used at airports through TSA security so it can tell the size and shape of weapons. The 150-pound K1 can also be configured to detect radiation. It's expected to be used at airports, including luggage collection areas and health care facilities. [MUSIC] For more rugged terrain, like gravel, at locations, such as oil rigs and wind farms, there's the 770-pound K7. The machine has holonomic steering. So a very simple way to explain that is that the machine can move like a crab. So it can turn on its own axis and also go sideways. All the robots collect and process data from a range of sensors including sonar, LIDAR, thermal imaging, and traditional cameras. Company's monitor the activity, then implement security measures if needed. In 2018, Knightscope will add a feature, called audio event detection, it says will help security guards more accurately locate the scene of a crime. The opposite of voice recognition Can you tell me all the little intricacies of the environment and not focus on the just the voice of what's happening. So if you heard footsteps, can you learn what a footstep sound like? Previous bots have suffered some crossed wires. With the K5, driving itself into a fountain and in 2016, running into a child at a mall. [INAUDIBLE] hoping these new real life robot cops will be the ideal partners to fight crime. In Mountain View California, Lexi Sveedies, CNET.com for CBS News [MUSIC].

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Nest shows off home security tech, Amazon may be working on smart glasses
Nest shows off home security tech, Amazon may be working on smart glasses
1:32 September 21, 2017
The most important stories in tech include Nest introducing a series of new products that aim to make home security simple. Meanwhile,...
Play video
Video: Teddy Ruxpin's strange, Disney-infused origin story
Teddy Ruxpin's strange, Disney-infused origin story
5:42 September 21, 2017
The iconic teddy bear has ties to Disney, Atari and even Chuck E. Cheese. The team behind the bear tells the story behind the beloved...
Play video
Video: Google bets big on hardware with HTC deal
Google bets big on hardware with HTC deal
1:15 September 20, 2017
The company wants to be a big name in phones and hardware, and it just paid HTC $1.1 billion to get there.
Play video
Video: iPhone 8 reviews have landed, a T-Mobile and Sprint merger?
iPhone 8 reviews have landed, a T-Mobile and Sprint merger?
1:10 September 20, 2017
Today's biggest headlines in tech include iPhone 8 and 8 Plus reviews, a possible T-Mobile and Sprint merger and the leaking of a new...
Play video
Video: CCleaner hacked, Slack's new valuation
CCleaner hacked, Slack's new valuation
1:07 September 19, 2017
The biggest stories in tech include the CCleaner hack, Google's audio payment app in India and Slack's latest valuation after another...
Play video
Video: Facebook hands over Russia-linked ads, Hulu sweeps the Emmys
Facebook hands over Russia-linked ads, Hulu sweeps the Emmys
1:22 September 18, 2017
Facebook has given investigators details on Russian ads shared on its network, Hulu gets its first major Emmys wins and Qualcomm talks...
Play video
Video: Apple's iPhone event, Equifax fallout, Google teases smartphone reveal
Apple's iPhone event, Equifax fallout, Google teases smartphone reveal
1:18 September 16, 2017
The week's major tech headlines include Apple's big iPhone event, the continuing fallout from the massive Equifax data breach and Google's...
Play video
Video: iPhone X's hidden security trick
iPhone X's hidden security trick
1:34 September 15, 2017
Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software, tells a developer how the iPhone X could prevent others from using Face...
Play video