Your video, "These electric hydrofoils look insanely fun"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
What
the Future
These electric hydrofoils look insanely fun
A new wave of electric hydrofoils let you surf above the water, with or without waves.
2:16
/
August 23, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for These electric hydrofoils look insanely fun.
Coming up next
This robotic arm cleans your dishes
This tech is fighting California wildfires
The Square Kilometre Array: One massive radio telescope
Watch this robotic hand tear cars apart
These 3D-printed habitats could support life on Mars
Watch this robot chop through a wood block
We've never seen a robotic hand do this
Virgin Orbit will fly rockets from the UK
These drones could replace fireworks
Fly this drone with your torso
Latest
Sport and Outdoors videos
Samsung Galaxy Watch ticks better battery life
2:24
August 9, 2018
Samsung's newest smartwatch has LTE, multiday battery life and that rotating bezel.
Play video
Lattis Ellipse smart bike lock review
3:02
July 21, 2018
Is this $200 smart bike lock worth it?
Play video
Watch us test the limits of the Skydio R1, a self-flying drone
6:54
May 25, 2018
No tricks. What you're about to see is real.
Play video
Unboxing Skydio, a drone that flies around obstacles
2:33
March 7, 2018
Let's see what comes with the Skydio R1 in our time-lapse unboxing video.
Play video
Winter Olympics hit by cyberattack, Verizon to lock phones
1:26
February 12, 2018
In today's news, officials confirm a cyberattack on the Winter Olympics, Verizon announces plans to lock down new smartphones and leaks...
Play video
The tech behind Team USA's toasty Opening Ceremony jacket
3:00
February 8, 2018
We tried on Ralph Lauren's high-tech heated jacket for the 2018 Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony. The company may use this conductive...
Play video
I biked CES in the rain to find the best bike tech
1:20
January 18, 2018
The idea: I'd cycle around the Vegas gridlock of CES on the hunt for the latest bike tech. The reality: a low-tech ride through lots...
Play video
Whill's smart mobility chair takes you where you want to go
1:14
January 11, 2018
The Whill Model Ci personal electric vehicle can traverse gravel and wood chips, no problem.
Play video