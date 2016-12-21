Connect with us
The world's digital history is stored in this old church: Tech Industry

Tech Industry: The world's digital history is stored in this old church

The Internet Archive has been collecting websites, books, music, software and other materials for the last 20 years. This is what it's like to be inside their real-life location.

[MUSIC] The idea the internet archive is Help the Internet become the library of Alexander version two. Can we make all the books, music, video, web pages, software ever made by people, available to everyone that wants to have access to it? Technologically we can do this. We started out by collecting websites because we thought that was a very ephemeral media that was disappearing from the world. But then we soon moved on to other kinds of published work. We're trying to collect that and bring it into one place, one library that serves the entire world. [BLANK_AUDIO]. It actually turned out to be quite durable a book is about a megabyte and the largest library in the world is the Library of Congress with 26, 28 million books. That makes Is 28 terabyte, 28 terabyte isn't that much. And you gonna play that over and over again. YouTube or something like that or flicker, you go for all of it. It's too big for us. So we just try to find the part that are referred to by others and we are kind of those. [MUSIC] So we're we are as a former treason, the reason why we bought this building was it cuz it match their logo And so we thought we'd flatten the floor, make it into a library. But what a library looks like is a little unclear as we left the pews. So I'm sitting on a pew right now. We use it for working, for having performances. We even have little statues of all of the people that have worked at the [UNKNOWN] Archive for 3 years or more. In this space to make it sought of community place for open internet conversation to happen. When we started to collect the web most people though were kinda crazy or kinda dump for even trying I mean why bother, the average life of a web page is 100 days before it either changed or deleted. So, if we didn't collect them, most of the web will be gone now. I think we have an idea in our head that's what we want to put out there. It's always going to be there and it will never disappear. That's is absolutely not true, I've say we're information activist. We are people that believe in the power of openness. The key thing about the Internet and the world wide web is that it's us. It's all just us. We built a trusting celebration that is the world wide web over the last 20 years. Let's keep it going. [MUSIC]

