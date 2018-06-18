The US is getting a Space Force

CNET News Video
The US is getting a Space ForcePresident Trump has directed the creation of a Space Force, a new branch of the armed forces.
Transcript
The U.S. is getting a Space Force. President Trump made the surprise announcement as he signed a space policy directive to reduce satellite clutter. He directed the Department of Defense and Pentagon to establish the new military branch, and also said the U.S. would soon return to the moon and reach Mars. Maybe someone should tell Elon Musk SpaceX is also trying to reach and colonize the red planet. And NASA has also sent Insight lander to Mars to explore its interior. We got a hint that a space force was on the horizon earlier in March when the President said space is a war faring domain just like the land, air, and sea. The US is part of the Outer Space Treaty signed in 1967, which bans weapons of mass destruction in space. Space Force will join the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard to bring the total number of military branches to six. As expected, social media reacted quickly to the news, which makes reference in everything from the movie Spaceballs to Star Trek, and even Buzz LIghtyear from Toy Story. As for the Presidential Spaceship, let's hope it's called Space Force One. Stay up to date with all the latest Space and tech news at cnet.com