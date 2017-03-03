Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
The Urb-E Sport: Its battery can charge your iPhone 40 times: First Look
About Video
First Look: The Urb-E Sport: Its battery can charge your iPhone 40 times4:23 /
The Urb-E Sport is the only last mile vehicle you'll need with an $899 starting price you can handle.
Share (0)
Transcript
[BLANK AUDIO] [MUSIC] Have you ever wondered what this whole last mile solution thing is all about? You might have had about it It, and it's really a class of electronic vehicles that allows you to cover short distances maybe, finish something like your commute, or get you around town without the need for a car. Now I've tried things like the EcoReco Scooter or a Boosted Board. And I don't like the idea of standing up plus they're just not versatile enough and I'm not willing to spend $1000 for that. But now answer, the URB-E Sport. [MUSIC] I didn't use this for a quick ten minutes just for a review, I used the URB-E Sport GT for over a week in my real life They like to call it a foldable electric vehicle. I like to just call it bad ****. [MUSIC] Now the company launched with the URB-E Classic in 2015. It started at $1,500. It was a little too rich for what I was looking for until they introduced the new URB-E Sport that's cheaper, starting at $899 and 20% lighter in weight at 30 pounds. The sit down experience feels natural from the start I don't wanna be standing all the time when I'm on the go. What makes this unique? How about a removable battery, that not only powers the URB-E Sport, but can be used as a portable power source, with four USB 2.0 ports And a USB-C. Let me repeat myself, a removable battery that can be used as a portable power source. Yeah, awesome. At full capacity, it can charge an iPhone 40 times or a Mac Book five times. You can even charge your phone while you're riding and there's a phone mouth that's an extra attachment and there's more like a cut mouth Or even a cargo basket that can be used to grab some groceries. Now the battery covers 16 miles of travel. And the [UNKNOWN] Sport hit speeds of 14 to 18 miles per hour. Sure it's not the fastest, but honestly it's fast enough. I'm not here to knock the [UNKNOWN] board, but do you really wanna be riding 20 miles per hour standing up? I don't. [MUSIC] One challenge, 30 pounds isn't something that everyone can carry around easily. For me it's not that bad, because I can curl 50s, but there is some effort. The point of these last mile rides is really to take them out, only carry or wheel them around for short distances, maybe even steps. Before you head out. Now, let's compare what's out there. A Boosted board is the lightest electronic vehicle weighing around 15 pounds. It starts at $1299 with a 20mph top speed. And a 7 mile range with the standard battery but I'll never feel safe on one. The EcoReco S3 model starts at $799, it's about 29 pounds with a top speed of 20mph as well. And anywhere from a 10-20 mile range Now another cool part of this story, URB-E is made here in the good ol' USA. Not just assembled, we're talking about manufactured and assembled right here in the Pasadena. Literally there's a mall over here, there's a BJ's, a Subway's right next door, and there's a Dimsum House. On site an URB-E comes off the production line every 15 minutes. They even have a tumbler that removes burrs or rough edges on parts. Why did I show you this? Because it's [BLEEP] cool. [MUSIC] I live 2.7 miles from work. By car that's about a 10 minute drive, by URB-E it's roughly 18 minutes. Now I do wish there was an option to get the softer neumatic tires that handle bumps and divots a lot better. But I get it, they want someone like me to make the jump to the pro. But let me be clear. This isn't for everyone. It depends on where you live, the weather, and what types of things are around you. But there's actually a growing group of people that could benefit from this. Like any of these last mile rides, prices range all over the place. But when you're talking about quality, you're looking at something around the $1,000 price range. Now, the Urby Sport is in that range, but when you really stack up its foldable design, its removable battery, and its ability to hold cargo beyond just a backpack, come on, this by far, is the best last mile ride. Yeah, and one more thing [MUSIC] And that's a feature too, Fanta. [SOUND] Does the body good. [MUSIC]