The two-screen Ticwatch Pro is a Google smartwatch with a display twist

The two-screen Ticwatch Pro is a Google smartwatch with a display twistThis fancy $250 watch turns into a basic old-school Casio to save battery life.
Every once in a while some smart watch company comes up with a crazy new idea you haven't seen before the ticwatch pro by Mobvoi pulls off a dual layer screen trick on a war os smart watch transforming from olaid touch screen To old school Casio reflective LCD. The transparent reflective LCD sits on top of the OLED screen, activating when the smartwatch display goes to sleep, or battery life is low. That LCD display, called central mode, just shows time. ...steps, and heart rate. Kind of like a basic fitness tracker, without a back light. In that mode, battery life could last for days and days. But wearing it, if you're flipping between modes, battery life is still only about a day and a half, despite the watches thick size. It's useful as an emergency watch mode when battery life dies completely, but the step count, and essential mode...... Doesn't carry over to steps earned in Google Fit. New longer battery life Wear OS smart watches are coming later this year with new Qualcomm processors. Wait for those but Mobvoi's clever screen trick while interesting, is probably not worth it. [BLANK_AUDIO]