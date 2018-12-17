The Top 5 best tech toys (2018 edition)

[MUSIC]
Hi I'm Dan Larson, at number five is the Kano Harry Potter coding kit.
Your ancestors called it magic but you call it science.
I come from a land where they are one and the same.
Kano has delivered a system that puts the magic, previously exclusive to the world of Harry Potter, in your hands while you learn to code.
Through this kit, Kano helps prepare students for a future powered by science, technology, engineering, and mathematics while indulging in the mystic arts.
You build and program your wand to make feathers fly, fill some butterbeers, paint pictures, and compose music, free from the dangers of Fire-breathing dragons and he who should not be named.
Coming in at number four is the Spin Master Hero Droid BB-8.
If you're going to have a droid of your own, why not go big?
The Star Wars hero droid BB-8 stands at 16 inches tall.
19 if you're counting the antenna.
It comes with a controller that lets you control it like an RC vehicle.
Another mode activates voice control and a third activates follow me mode.
That's right, if you want to have BB8 just hang around you Well actually the remote control, you could.
Number three is the Jurassic World Alpha Training Blue.
If you've ever wanted a pet dinosaur, this is your chance.
You can train Blue to respond to you via touch and in response to the actions of the remote control.
The lead designer even told Cnet this is the most complex toy Mattel has ever made.
It's been 145 million years since anyone had the opportunity to play with a dinosaur this realistic, don't risk waiting another 145 million years.
Number two is a Lego app controlled Batmobile.
You've got 321 pieces to put together.
You'll wind up with a Batmobile that looks a bit like the tumbler from the Christopher Nolan series.
Popping batteries and you'll be able to control your handmade bat mobile using an app and Bluetooth.
Pair it up and drive like a bat out of, nah that pun's even too dumb for me.
And for number one, take it away Dan.
And the number one tech toy you can get today is Tiny Arcade games by Super Impulse.
The dream of every gamer is to have their own arcade unit in their house.
Now you can have one in your pocket.
Each tiny arcade unit is fully licensed with incredible, incredibly small reproductions of Pac-man, Ms. Pac-man, Space Invaders, Frogger, Galaga, DigDug, Galaxian Whether you're a gamer yourself or you're an action figure collector looking to stage the ultimate photo of figures at play, these are must have items for everyone.
