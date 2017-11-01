The Razer Phone is real. Here's what it's like

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
CNET First Look
The Razer Phone is real. Here's what it's likeSharp, swift and loud: just what you'd expect from the game peripheral company.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Who says phones need to be rounded rectangles to get thinner every year. This is the Razr phone. A beautiful black brick that flaunt sharp corners instead of curves. It's from Razr. The gaming lifestyle company you might know from mice, keyboards, and laptops. And there's a method to its madness here. This phone's bp frame holds a huge 4,000 milliamp hour battery. And those big buzzles are there to hold front facing stereo speakers that get seriously loud. [MUSIC] Razr's secret weapon, though, is the 5.7 inch 2K resolution screen which refreshes at 120 times a second like a high-end gaming monitor for ultrasmooth scrolling and mobile gameplay. And I've gotta say it felt smoot even though the Razr phone uses the same Snapdragon 835 chip you'll find in other top tier phones. There's also a nifty fingerprint sensor built right into the power button and twin cameras for an effective 2X optical zoom. It's not water resistant and there's no wireless charging, and sorry. There's no headphone jack either. But for Razr's first phone it sure looks interesting and unlike anything else you can buy today. It goes on sale in November for $700 US. And you can read more about it at cnet.com. [MUSIC]