HolidayBuyer's Guide
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "The Razer Phone is real. Here's what it's like"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

The Razer Phone is real. Here's what it's like

Sharp, swift and loud: just what you'd expect from the game peripheral company.
1:27 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Who says phones need to be rounded rectangles to get thinner every year. This is the Razr phone. A beautiful black brick that flaunt sharp corners instead of curves. It's from Razr. The gaming lifestyle company you might know from mice, keyboards, and laptops. And there's a method to its madness here. This phone's bp frame holds a huge 4,000 milliamp hour battery. And those big buzzles are there to hold front facing stereo speakers that get seriously loud. [MUSIC] Razr's secret weapon, though, is the 5.7 inch 2K resolution screen which refreshes at 120 times a second like a high-end gaming monitor for ultrasmooth scrolling and mobile gameplay. And I've gotta say it felt smoot even though the Razr phone uses the same Snapdragon 835 chip you'll find in other top tier phones. There's also a nifty fingerprint sensor built right into the power button and twin cameras for an effective 2X optical zoom. It's not water resistant and there's no wireless charging, and sorry. There's no headphone jack either. But for Razr's first phone it sure looks interesting and unlike anything else you can buy today. It goes on sale in November for $700 US. And you can read more about it at cnet.com. [MUSIC]

Latest Phones videos

Video: Apple fans finally get hands on with the iPhone X
Apple fans finally get hands on with the iPhone X
2:26 November 2, 2017
The queues were long but it was worth it for the Australians who became the first in the world to get the iPhone X.
Play video
Video: Your iPhone X survival guide: New moves, no home button
Your iPhone X survival guide: New moves, no home button
3:07 November 2, 2017
The top gestures and tricks you'll need to learn to live with Apple's newest iPhone.
Play video
Video: Save phone data while traveling internationally
Save phone data while traveling internationally
2:41 October 31, 2017
Don't let airplane mode or zero-data bars stop you from using internet on your phone. These tips keep you connected while you travel,...
Play video
Video: iPhone X camera pushes the art of selfies
iPhone X camera pushes the art of selfies
2:47 October 31, 2017
Senior Photographer James Martin tries out the iPhone X's front-facing camera.
Play video
Video: iPhone X unboxing
iPhone X unboxing
2:51 October 31, 2017
Here's what you get in the box alongside your $999 iPhone X.
Play video
Video: First iPhone X preorders sell out in 10 minutes
First iPhone X preorders sell out in 10 minutes
1:22 October 27, 2017
Apple says demand for the iPhone X is "off the charts." Reports say the phone is in short supply.
Play video
Video: iPhone 8 vs. Pixel 2: Which is right for you?
iPhone 8 vs. Pixel 2: Which is right for you?
2:32 October 27, 2017
The powerful and pocketable iPhone 8 and Pixel 2 are both excellent phones. But did Apple or Google make the better flagship?
Play video
Video: Can iPhone X pick up the slack from iPhone 8?
Can iPhone X pick up the slack from iPhone 8?
1:06 October 26, 2017
Sales of iPhone 8 are weaker than past launches, putting pressure on Apple's iPhone X to be a hit amid reports of supply issues.
Play video