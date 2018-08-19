CNET
Your video, "The MSI GS65 Stealth Thin's got game and panache"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET
First Look
The MSI GS65 Stealth Thin's got game and panache
This speedy ultrathin gaming laptop forgoes flash for style.
1:57
/
August 19, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for The MSI GS65 Stealth Thin's got game and panache.
