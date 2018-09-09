The dual-screen Asus ZenBook Pro 15 has us seeing double

CNET First Look
The dual-screen Asus ZenBook Pro 15 has us seeing doubleGet a second screen under your fingers with this touchpad-turned-touchscreen
Transcript
[MUSIC] Do ever feel like your laptop touch pad just isn't doing enough? Asus seems to think so because the new 15 inch ZenBook Pro features something called the screen pad which is you guessed it a second screen built in to the touch pad. That means you get a full 4K display touch screen in the usual spot. and a smaller 1920 by 1080 touchscreen that doubles up as a touchpad. And that's on top of an Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia 1050Ti graphics. The screen pad is at its best when shilling off the handfull apps the tool ships with. Swipe down from the top of the pad and a small line of launch icons appears There's a number pad and a calculator and some basic controls for Microsoft Office. The Spotify hook, though, is the closest I found to a killer app for the screen pad. It shows you cover art, playback controls, and lets you navigate through playlists. There's a YouTube helper app, and it seems like a good idea, but it only controls video playback it doesn't show you the video on the touchpad That's kind of lame. I managed to get videos to play on it by switching to screen extension mode, dragging a browser window onto the touchpad, and making it play full screen, but that's too much of a big workaround to use every day. Gimmicky touchpad aside, this is actually a pretty killer premium laptop. It's even good for gaming. Do you needed the [UNKNOWN] built-in into your touchpad? No probably not, but it��s at least as useful as Apple��s touchbar and maybe more so. [MUSIC]