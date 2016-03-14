Your video, "The Division graphics comparison "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

GameSpot

The Division graphics comparison

See how the PC, Xbox One, and PS4 versions of The Division stack up against each other.
3:09 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] We are The Division. [MUSIC] [UNKNOWN] Get weapon verification. [MUSIC] We don't have much intel and we don't have the luxury of failure. Not with Manhattan under lock down and Brooklyn on the brink. People like me and you, we're what's left to hold the line. With any luck, we'll have more to go on once we rendezvous with the commander, more about the situation, about who's turning the streets into a war zone, anything that's gonna help us do what we're supposed Lot to do. Now, if you'll excuse me, lieutenant. [MUSIC]

Latest Gaming videos

Video: GeForce Now is good enough to addict you to cloud gaming
GeForce Now is good enough to addict you to cloud gaming
1:39
The service, still in beta, has its flaws, but at its best feels just having a gaming laptop
Play video
Video: We played with Nintendo Labo's crazy cardboard creations
We played with Nintendo Labo's crazy cardboard creations
2:39
Our first play test had us building RC cars and fishing poles, playing with giant robot suits and lots more. Here are our impressions...
Play video
Video: Best VR games of 2017
Best VR games of 2017
2:13
If you've ever asked yourself, "What's worth playing in VR?" -- these games might be your answer.
Play video
Video: DropMix is weird and very wild
DropMix is weird and very wild
2:11
It's part toy, part game, part music maker. It may also be a gimmick, but one that's worth at least a look.
Play video
Video: Watch us unbox the very heavy Xbox One X
Watch us unbox the very heavy Xbox One X
3:25
On sale November 7 for $500, CNET has the Xbox One X in house. Here's what's inside the box.
Play video
Video: Oculus Rift and Touch get price cut
Oculus Rift and Touch get price cut
1:19
Oculus announces new $399 price for its Oculus Rift VR headset.
Play video
Video: Samsung Odyssey: The premium mixed-reality headset
Samsung Odyssey: The premium mixed-reality headset
1:26
Designed for Microsoft's mixed-reality experience, this $500 headset has AMOLED screens and built-in headphones and microphones.
Play video
Video: Lenovo gets in on the VR game with the Explorer headset
Lenovo gets in on the VR game with the Explorer headset
1:29
This lower-cost Windows mixed reality headset has built-in cameras and optional motion controllers.
Play video