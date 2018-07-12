Your video, "The best streaming service for anime"
The best streaming service for anime

Anime fans gave us their top picks at Anime Expo 2018, but which service won?
[MUSIC] I really need to catch up on my anime, which is why I decided to come down to Anime Expo and ask the fans what their favorite anime is. And because this is stream economy, we're gonna take their answers and figure out which streaming services offer those shows. So, may the best streaming service win. [MUSIC] What is your all-time favorite anime? It would have to be Fate/Zero. I'd say One Piece right now because I'm dressed as Sanji. Either Tokyo Ghoul or my hero Academia. My hero Academia. My favorite anime is my hero academia. Obviously. That's a popular answer today. I really like Soul Eater. Probably fruits basket. Your lie in April. Outlaw star It's a tie between Sailor Moon and Cowboy Bebop. The world god only knows. Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. And what is an underated anime that you reccomend that maybe not a lot of people have seen. I think people have forgotten about Blue Exorcist recently and I really like that one. I say Land of Lustrous Death parade. Yes! Okay! Fruits basket. Fruits basket. Re:Zero. It's called My Love Story. I would say The World God Only Knows. Probably Steins:Gate. Steins:Gate? Good choice. Good choice. I like it. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Now that we've got some great answers, it's time to pit those streaming services against each other. Out of the 18 different shows attendees mentioned, it looks like Funimation and Crunchy Roll had nine and ten shows available respectively. Hulu, on the other hand, came up huge with 14 of those 18 shows available to stream at the time of this recording. But Amazon and Netflix, you got some work to do. Hulu, take your W -- you earned it. Regardless of the winner you're probably already subscribed to a streaming service that offers you tons of anime options, you just might not know it. Well, now I get to go have fun. Bye! [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

