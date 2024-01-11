The Best Mobile Tech We Saw at CES 2024
The Best Mobile Tech We Saw at CES 2024
2:26
Watch Now

The Best Mobile Tech We Saw at CES 2024

Mobile
Speaker 1: I am here at CES 2024 and we're taking a look at the best mobile tech that I've seen at the show. First up is Samsung's Flex In-N-Out Flip. Now this concept basically looks like Samsung's Galaxy Z flip phones, but instead of only folding inward, it actually folds backwards as well so that the screen can be used even when the device is closed. Next, we also really loved the As Wrong Phone eight, which is Jesus's newest phone [00:00:30] aimed at gamers. So this phone really stands out. In addition to his gaming specific features, it has a large battery, super best charging, and a really high 165 pertz refresh rate. Next, we really loved the Clicks keyboard, which essentially adds a physical keyboard to your iPhone. So if you had a Blackberry at some point and you miss your Blackberry, this keyboard is designed to recreate that experience. Speaker 1: We also really liked the TCL 50 XL Next paper, which is [00:01:00] the first time the company is bringing its paper-like screen to devices launching in the us. It's not going to replace Kindle exactly, but it does provide a lot less glare. So if you're outside and you frequently read and bright sunlight a lot, this phone should be much easier on the eyes, and it also should be a lot easier to see. Another really fascinating gadget here at CES is the Rabbit R one. This device isn't a SW cone. It's actually trying to be an alternative to your smartphone. It's [00:01:30] a tiny pocket sized device that kind of looks like a retro gadget with a really tiny screen with a push to talk button that you can press to ask specific tasks. Because this device runs entirely on ai. There are actually no apps. It connects to your apps, but there are no apps on the device itself. Speaker 1: So it's a really fascinating look at the types of new AI products that companies are trying to create. Another thing that really stood out to us at CES is the Double point Wow Mouse app. So this is an app for Wear OSS smartwatches, [00:02:00] and it basically turns your watch into a controller for your laptop, really anything that you can connect a digital mouse to. But at the demo that I saw, they also put it hooked up to a lamp so that you can turn the lights on and off just by moving your hand. It felt really cool. It was really interesting, and it was definitely on highlight of the show. So those were some of our favorite mobile devices we saw here at CES. Don't forget to check out CNET for more details and coverage.

Up Next

The Best Mobile Tech We Saw at CES 2024
screenshot-2024-01-11-at-3-11-36pm.png

Up Next

The Best Mobile Tech We Saw at CES 2024

We Tried Out Sony's Industrial VR Headset, Complete with Flip-Up Visor
sony-headset-00-03-25-05-still003

We Tried Out Sony's Industrial VR Headset, Complete with Flip-Up Visor

The Coolest Car Tech at CES 2024
240110-site-best-car-tech

The Coolest Car Tech at CES 2024

Watch Me Park a Real BMW Over the Internet
ces-bmw-00-01-30-05-still001

Watch Me Park a Real BMW Over the Internet

Best Laptops of CES 2024
240110-site-best-laptops

Best Laptops of CES 2024

Check Out These Smart Glasses That Put Screens All Around You
ces-xreal-glasses-clean

Check Out These Smart Glasses That Put Screens All Around You

Best TVs of CES 2024
ces-besttvs-00-02-21-17-still001

Best TVs of CES 2024

Hyundai Mobion EV Concept Moves Like No Other Car
mobis-seq-cnet-00-02-25-24-still003

Hyundai Mobion EV Concept Moves Like No Other Car

MSI Claw Hands-On: Windows 11 Portable Gaming Handheld Goes Core I7
p1020805

MSI Claw Hands-On: Windows 11 Portable Gaming Handheld Goes Core I7

I Saw C-Seed's $200,000 Folding TV
cseed-folding-tv-seq-00-09-21-18-still003

I Saw C-Seed's $200,000 Folding TV

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

The Best Mobile Tech We Saw at CES 2024
screenshot-2024-01-11-at-3-11-36pm.png

The Best Mobile Tech We Saw at CES 2024

We Tried Out Sony's Industrial VR Headset, Complete with Flip-Up Visor
sony-headset-00-03-25-05-still003

We Tried Out Sony's Industrial VR Headset, Complete with Flip-Up Visor

The Coolest Car Tech at CES 2024
240110-site-best-car-tech

The Coolest Car Tech at CES 2024

Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them
plantpetz-horizontal-site-00-01-20-08-still001

Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them

Watch Me Park a Real BMW Over the Internet
ces-bmw-00-01-30-05-still001

Watch Me Park a Real BMW Over the Internet

AI Fortune Teller Told Me My Future at a CES Amusement Park
sk-wonderland-booth-tour-cnet-00-00-12-16-still001.png

AI Fortune Teller Told Me My Future at a CES Amusement Park

Most Popular All most popular

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector
samsungces024

Samsung Shows World's First Transparent MicroLED, 8K Wireless Projector

Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways
samsung-booth-tour-seq-00-03-28-11-still002

Samsung's Concept Flip Phone Can Bend Both Ways

Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller
sony-car-seq-00-04-10-07-still003

Sony Drives Its New EV Onstage With a PS5 Controller

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event
240108-site-sony-at-ces-supercut

Everything Sony Just Announced at its CES Product Event

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art
240107-site-lg-tv-oled-t-first-look-v2

LG Transparent OLED Turns From TV Into Animated Art

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness
ces-lgm4-00-00-15-19-still001

LG's 2024 OLED TVs Cut Wires, Boost Brightness

Latest Products All latest products

Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them
plantpetz-horizontal-site-00-01-20-08-still001

Watch These Plants Move and Coo When You Touch Them

The Hisense 110UX Could Be the Brightest TV Yet
240110-cnet-hisense-tvs-ces

The Hisense 110UX Could Be the Brightest TV Yet

The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel
lgdukebox-00-00-01-20-still001

The LG Dukebox Is a Hybrid Speaker, Transparent OLED Panel

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop
asus-preces-00-00-25-11-still003

Asus Put Two 14-inch OLEDs in a Laptop, Unleashes First OLED ROG Gaming Laptop

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health
nuralogix-anura-smart-mirror-00-00-55-21-still002

Watch This Magic Mirror Analyze Your Health

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On
cnet

Sony Pulse Explore Earbuds: Setup and Hands-On

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4
howto-createyourowngpt-clean

How to Make a GPT in ChatGPT-4

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6
231120-site-tips-tricks-and-hidden-features-v2

Tips and Tricks for the Galaxy Watch 6

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations
how-to-use-chatgpt-voice-chat-00-03-01-13-still003

How to Use ChatGPT's New Voice Conversations

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3
add-accounts-on-quest-3-00-02-59-11-still005

How to Add Multiple Accounts and Set Up a Parent-Supervised Account on the Quest 3

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11
p1022383-00-00-00-06-still003

How to Take Screenshots in Windows 11

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone
230921-site-ios-17-hidden-features

10 Must-Try Hidden iOS 17 Features on Your iPhone