The Asus NovaGo is an all-day, always connected laptop

The Asus NovaGo is an all-day, always connected laptopBy jumping to a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, this new two-in-one laptop adds battery life and a phone-like LTE connection.
Transcript
[MUSIC] If there's one thing laptops could do better is last longer. Battery life remains a sore subject for many and it's still considered a bad idea to head off on a mission critical outing without lugging a power brick along with you. A new breed of laptop aims to change that by altering one of the most fundamental things about your PC. The processor. The Asus Nova Go is one of a handful of new systems to swap up the usual Intel or sometimes AMD CPUs in favor of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the same chip found in smartphones like last year, Samsung Galaxy S8. Why do that? The promise that this laptops in 2 in 1 hybrid will offer the same Windows 10 your used to but add 20 plus hours of battery life, and the phone like always on LTE connection. There've been questions about which Windows apps will work on the Snapdragon PCs by default the NovaGo will come with Windows 10 S which restricts you to installing only apps from the official Microsoft app store. fortunately it's free and easy to upgrade to Windows 10 pro like we have here. I was able to install the Chrome browser which worked fine. of our apps that installed and ran correctly include Microsoft Office and the&nbsp;Spotify's Desktop app but some apps like some games or benchmarking tools wouldn't run at all. And hands on use feels a little sluggish at times but hey it's basically a smart phone brain running an entire laptop. Unfortunately it's got a pretty premium price and we're more forgiving of slow performance in a budget laptop that cost maybe half as much. But if you're intrigued by the idea of a laptop with almost 24 hours of battery life, well then you're squarely in the target market for the Nova Go, or one of the other Snapdragon laptops. But if you're primarily interested in the always on LTE connection, keep in mind there are many other Intel powered options out there, such as the new LTE version of the Microsoft Surface Pro. Or you could just suck it up and tether it to your phone like the rest of us.