CES 2018

The Aladin smart lamp keeps an eye on your aging loved ones

With built-in motion detectors, the Aladin can light the way for the elderly and even notify you if it detects a fall.
[MUSIC] Hey, I'm here on the show floor at CES Unveiled, the big kickoff event for CES. Lots of action going on, and we're checking out the Aladdin from Domalys. Now, this is a smart lamp that you're actually gonna mount to the wall and monitor your aging relatives with it. That's kind of a trend that we're keeping an eye out for at the show this year, a lot of new smart home tech designed to help people keep an eye on their parents. Now, this product uses built in motion sensors at the top and the bottom of the device to keep track of how you move about the house, and also if you fall down. If that happens, it can notify loved ones and let them know there's a problem, and they can come and take care of you, or they can call for help. Aside from the fall detection, those motion detectors can also light up your path when you're going to the bathroom late at night and make it a little safer to move about the house. Now, Aladin's been out in France for two years now but it's coming to the US this September. The cost of each unit is $299. They say you wanna have probably three of them, one in the bedroom, one in the bathroom, and one in the main living area to keep track of our aging relatives as they're moving through the house. We'll keep an eye out for it later this year when it arrives. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

