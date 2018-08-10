CNET First Look
The Acer Swift 7 takes bragging rights as "world's thinnest laptop"Even at just 8.98mm thick, this laptop includes a 14-inch touchscreen and backlit keyboard.
Transcript
Pulling out the Acer Swift 7 is like doing a great party trick at a bar. Do you wanna see just how thin a laptop can get? Everyone nods as you reveal the 8.98 millimeter thick Swift 7. Because of these sizes, you really do have to split hairs. And it looks even more impressive because of the big 14-inch screen. That's great and all. But being the thinnest laptop in town isn't enough to keep my interest after that wow factor first impression. What's more impressive, is that I actually love using the Swift Seven as my main laptop. It mattered just to include a bright 14-inch full HD display and one that is also a touchscreen. All in a silent fanless body. The keyboard is very typable and there's a large touchpad. Just be aware that because this laptop is so thin, the touchpad is just that, a pad. It doesn't click down, so everything is done through tapping. Of course I had to compared to other really thin laptop like the Macbook pro and the HP Spectra .The Spectra is 10.4 milimetre thick and even it's only a hair over one millimeter difference. You can really tell in stacking them up side by side. But the Swift has an older slower CPU. Still fine for everyday use. And a webcam that sits below the screen, which is never a favorite. Yes, these are forgivable, but less so at this very premium $1,699 price. Sure, calling yourself the world's thinnest laptop is a bit of a Gimmick, but I have to admit, I had fun using the Swift 7, and never regretted throwing it in my bag for some on the go laptop-ing. [MUSIC]