Texas border sees tense confrontations for immigrants
Transcript
I came to this makeshift migrant camp in Piedras Negras, Mexico in February to find out how people living along the Texas border feel about the proposed border wall.
Then things started to get ugly [APPLAUSE]
The 1,800 migrants had been locked in here for eigth days.
Most were hoping to make it to the US, but only a handful a day were let out to apply for asylum at the official port of entry, steps away in Eagle Pass, Texas.
The crowd calmed down after Mexican authorities pulled out the mobile health clinic and Mexican police prepared to move in.
This woman told me she fled Honduras with her daughter.
Worried about people escaping from the migrante camp US officials prepared for the worse.
Border Patrol and Texas State Troopers and the police and the other agencies in Texas have come to man the
The US side of the river.
So you'll see behind me, there's trucks lined up, facing the river, just in case anyone tries to swim across.
There are boats patrolling the river.
Over the next few weeks, dozens of migrants tried to cross the river to Texas.
At least two migrants drowned.
For the desperate the risk is worth taking.
Once on US soil a migrant can apply for asylum.
125 miles south in Laredo border patrol say they catch about 100 people crossing the river every day.
I rode along with them on patrol when they caught six migrants.
They were brought across by a smuggling guide which is something that we see on a regular basis.
The group was initially spotted by an agent in Loreto's border patrol sector headquarters who was monitoring one of the 34 surveillace cameras on the river.
Once the migrants reach the US side, ground sensors help the agents track them down Agent Martina would like to see a border of wall built here.
Here in Norato along the US border, a wall wil definitely assist us.
As you seen for yourself a lot of open areas and we do have limited manpower and resources so that a wall would definitely better fit the agents and another community in the Country which we are trying to protect.
Martina says an average of 2500 people are captured along the Southern border everyday.
But illegal crossing are at their lowest level in more than a decade.
The government most recent estimate show a 93% drop in illegal entries on the souther border between 2006 and 2016.
In contrast, the number of asylums seekers is sky roketing with a 4000% jump since 2010.
I don't know if Oily was ever able to apply for asylum.
A week after I spoke to her the migrant camp was closed.
Many migrants were bussed to other cities across northern Mexico.
She told me she wanted to enter the US legally.
Unfortunately, even if she and her daughter make it to the US, her chances of being granted asylum are slim.
Only one in five applicants are approved.
