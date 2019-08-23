Tech to help you get ready for football season

[MUSIC]
As you gear up to root for your favorite football team this season, there's some tech that could make it easier to follow the game.
Here's some recommendations.
For watching games on the go.
Try downloading the NFL app for live action, highlights and breaking news.
And for all of those fans who take their love of the game to the next level by playing fantasy football, the NFL also has its own app for that.
The NFL fantasy football app is a free download and offers player news and stats, create manage your own league with friends or join a public one, but you can manage it all through the app.
Also, don't forget, you can always ask your smart speaker like the Amazon Echo dot or the Google Home mini for scores and updates on your favorite team.
And of course a serious NFL fan is going to want the best possible screen to watch every minute of the action.
CNET editors recommend the LGO lead BAP as a set that offer superior picture, starting at $2300.
It doesn't come cheap, but we'll make every play and replay, so worth it.
For all TV news and reviews, visit CNET.
com In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News.
