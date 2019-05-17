Tech Minute

Take me out to the ballgame via tech

Transcript
[MUSIC} Just because you cut your cable TV cords, there's still ways to walk baseball. Surfaces like YouTube TV, Hulu with live TV, and Sling blue offer live sports streaming sources for most teens. Check cnet.com for the complete list. Or serious baseball fans who don't live in the same TV market as their favorite team might be interested in an MLB. TV subscription that starts at $25 a month. Catch every game for every team. When you're on the go there's a handful of apps that can help you keep your head in the game. MLB's [UNKNOWN] is a good free one for following scores, highlight videos, and team news. You can pay 20 bucks a year for an MLB radio subscription that you can stream through this app. MLB's ball park app is great if you're headed to the game. Buy tickets, access a stadium map, and even seek out the stadium's best beer all through the app. And finally, keep up with the game through your smart speaker. Ask your digital assistant for the game's score, team news, or even trivia. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNet for CBS News. [MUSIC]
Tech Industry

TECH SHOWS

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

How San Francisco's ban could impact facial recognition tech

3:04

Bucket lists get checked off in VR

1:42

Is Facebook spying on you?

1:39

WhatsApp update fights malware that infects devices with just a call

1:06

Disney is set to completely take over Hulu

2:05

Facebook's a giant, but its supporters don't think it needs to split up

2:15

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

See Galaxy S10 5G's jaw-dropping real-world speeds

8:44

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 info leaking

4:35

New leaks show iPhone 11R color options and camera bump

7:06

iOS 13 leaks hint at future products and the latest iPhone 11 rumors

7:52

Lilium unveils its 5-seater electric air taxi

1:21

The 2019 Toyota Prius adds all-wheel drive without much sacrifice

5:47

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

DJI Osmo Action gets you more on-screen time on land and water

3:28

OnePlus 7 Pro packs top features for less than $700

4:06

Lenovo's flexible ThinkPad X1 prototype

2:21

Testing gas grills at the CNET Smart Home

2:07

What’s new with Google Wear OS? Tiles, that’s what

1:07

Android Q beta: What's new?

4:54

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: how to choose the best one for you

2:44

How to find a lost iPhone

3:46

Delete your iPhone's zombie apps right now

1:49

3 ways to get your lights to turn on when you get home

2:13

How to clean your phone (and things to never do)

2:34

How to tell if your food is safe to eat

2:14