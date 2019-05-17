Take me out to the ballgame via tech

[MUSIC} Just because you cut your cable TV cords, there's still ways to walk baseball.
Surfaces like YouTube TV, Hulu with live TV, and Sling blue offer live sports streaming sources for most teens.
Check cnet.com for the complete list.
Or serious baseball fans who don't live in the same TV market as their favorite team might be interested in an MLB.
TV subscription that starts at $25 a month.
Catch every game for every team.
When you're on the go there's a handful of apps that can help you keep your head in the game.
MLB's [UNKNOWN] is a good free one for following scores, highlight videos, and team news.
You can pay 20 bucks a year for an MLB radio subscription that you can stream through this app.
MLB's ball park app is great if you're headed to the game.
Buy tickets, access a stadium map, and even seek out the stadium's best beer all through the app.
And finally, keep up with the game through your smart speaker.
Ask your digital assistant for the game's score, team news, or even trivia.
In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNet for CBS News.
[MUSIC]