T-Mobile aims to dismantle crappy customer service

The latest Un-carrier event places the focus on a new way of offering customer service.
[APPLAUSE] Ever wanna be a rock star? That's the pitch behind T-Mobile's latest uncarrier announcement. Customer service akin to the white glove treatment usually found in luxury retailers. I'm at T-Mobile's Charleston South Carolina customer care center for Carrier Next where I get to witness first hand the energy, enthusiasm of it's employees. You can thank CEO Don Ledger for that. His firebrand personality and say anything attitude is a powerful workforce and allowed the company to surge past it's competitors in growth. For workers in Charleston, Ledger is a rock star. This facility, which serves big markets like Baltimore and Philly Assigns a group of 40 people to a specific region. This team is dedicated to your care and knows your history, so you won't get a bought operator or someone transferring your calls to another department. This is T-Mobile's newest and biggest call center, housing a gym, movie theater, and yes, even massage chairs. The hope is that more attentive, knowledgeable service reps will ultimately lead to happier customers. But T-Mobil is already having an impact on its own employees. I mean we get most people don't call customer care cuz they're happy to tell us what a great job how happy they are. I have an expert who was homeless when she first started working at T-Mobile, that was over a year ago. She's getting ready to buy her first house right?

