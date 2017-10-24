CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
Virtual Reality
Wearable Tech
Forums
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Next Big Thing
Special Features
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
All Deals
Non-Tech Deals
Audio Deals
Cell Phone Deals
Desktop Deals
Laptop Deals
Hard Drive & Storage Deals
Printer Deals
Tablet Deals
Camera Deals
Monitor Deals
Software Deals
TV Deals
Web Hosting
VPN Services
WordPress Hosting
Domain Names
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Autoplay: ON
Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Supercharge your dryer by cleaning its vent"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
How
To Video
Supercharge your dryer by cleaning its vent
Clean your dryer vent so it runs faster and with less risk of fire.
1:37
/
October 24, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for Supercharge your dryer by cleaning its vent.
Coming up next
How to make your own Magic Erasers at home
5 best water-resistant phones
How to set up Alexa voice control for Sonos speakers
6 great phones that still have a headphone jack
9 super-useful ways to use drag-and-drop on the iPad
How to find your lost phone using Google Home
6 best wearables to buy now
7 new tricks in the Google Home
How to spot fake news
How to download and install MacOS High Sierra
Latest
Dryers videos
Spend less time doing laundry with this speedy dryer
1:02
October 21, 2017
The Samsung DV7750 dryer runs through cycles with incredible speed.
Play video
Bland budget dryer hides cool app smarts
1:03
October 12, 2017
GE's affordable GTD75ECSLWS dryer pairs basic looks with sophisticated smart home abilities.
Play video
This Maytag dryer handles monstrous loads
1:08
July 23, 2017
With a full 9.2-cubic-foot drum, the Maytag MEDB955FC dryer tackles monster-size loads.
Play video
Whirlpool's handsome dryer runs much too slowly
1:07
July 7, 2017
This Whirlpool front-loading dryer has classy looks but its cycles take too long.
Play video
Samsung's FlexDry folds 2 clothes dryers into 1 laundry appliance
1:19
June 1, 2017
Two clothes dryers rolled up into one big appliance, the Samsung FlexDry handles regular and tumble-free items at once.
Play video
Decide these key things first before buying a dryer
2:16
April 13, 2017
Don't get stuck with a clothes dryer you hate, consider these factors first before you commit.
Play video
Don't prejudge this speedy LG dryer because it looks ordinary
1:10
December 2, 2016
The LG DLEX 3570V dryer may look like your average front-loading clothes dryer but it spins through laundry cycles with impressive...
Play video
No-frills meets superb drying power
1:13
November 19, 2016
A budget price and basic looks don't predict this Kenmore dryer's excellent performance.
Play video