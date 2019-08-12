Sterling K. Brown on voicing a not-always-perfect pig
Transcript
Gary is a creative.
He has lots of different gadgets that, there is a heist that is gonna transpire in the film/ I say that in Irish.
Film.
And in In this heist, they need to get a game plan together and they need some gadgetry.
All the gadgets you'll see here have been designed with your current mission in mind.
[SOUND] The first being, Invisispray.
Whoa.
Gary is an inventor, albeit, not the best inventor, but always with the spirit of innovation, and some of his gadgets worked very well for the group.
Some of them have problems.
How long does the invisibility last for?
Forever.
Wait, what?
Fina, we're not going to be able to see each other tonight.
But that doesnt stop him from moving forward.
Very funny, he's very full of himself.
He doesn't like a lot of.
Criticism, but, He probably deserves most of the criticism that he receives, and so it's a journey for gay to learn how to not take things not so personally, and just try to make his gadgets work in the best way possible.
Well, that's disappointing.
[MUSIC]
[APPLAUSE]
