Starlink satellites launched, Musk looks to Mars

Transcript
This is Cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. SpaceX's 14th batch of orbiting routers was sent aloft from Cape Canaveral in Florida Sunday morning. And another set of 60 or so satellites is scheduled to launch from Florida on Wednesday. According to airspace closures, both Space X and competitor United Launch Alliance saw several launch attempts scrubbed by weather in technical problems between late August and early October, leading to the rise of the hashtag scrub timber and scrub tober. Since then, Space X has now managed to get to styling Commission's off the ground including this one on Sunday During an interview at the Mars society virtual convention on Friday, Elon Musk said he now thinks his next generation starship spacecraft could be ready as soon as 2023 in time for a launch window in 2024. So far early starship prototypes have made short low altitude hops from the SpaceX test facility in Texas. Musk hopes the early models will make it to orbit for the first time next year. He added that the company could demonstrate refuelling capability in orbit in 2022 and begin making trips to the moon shortly after that. Finally, NASA's Osiris Rex spacecraft will briefly touch down on a large asteroid called Bennu on Tuesday. Grabbing some rocks and dust from its surface to be returned to Earth to study. The event marks a major first for NASA and a potential boon for science, space exploration and our understanding of the solar system. The van size spacecraft will need to negotiate building size boulders around the landing area to touch down on a relatively clear space that's only as large as a few [NOISE] Pocket spaces. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET

