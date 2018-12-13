CNET First Look

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse spins the best Spidey movie

Transcript
[MUSIC] Look out! Here comes Spider-Man entering the Spiderverse for what could be the greatest Spider-Man movie ever. Now, I know what you're thinking. Do we need another Spider-man In the movie we've had Toby, and Andrew, and Tom, radioactive spider. Great power, great responsibility, we get it. But, Into the Spiderverse actually makes a strength out of many of the previous spider movies. As a cartoon, it has the flexibility and freedom to embrace the history of Spiderman, as well as poking fun at it. And, it's brilliant. The movie focuses on Miles Morales, an alternative version of Spiderman from Marvel's spinoff comics. But where is Peter Parker? Right here, true believers. Miles is joined by a jaded older version of the classic Spiderman and a few other besides. This various versions of the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler teamed up to prevent the bad guys from tearing the universe apart and it looks gorgeous. A sort of hybrid of old school 2D comic book art with cutting edge 3D Animation rendered in eye popping neon hues and eye kinetic camera movement But aside from the colorful comic book papers, Into the Spider-verse is packed with relatable characters and genuine human emotion. The heart warming relationship between Peter and Miles anchors the film, as well as compelling family dynamics. It might even bring a spider tear to the spider eye. It's emotional, it looks gorgeous and Nicolas Cage is in it. The [UNKNOWN] webslinger has never looked so good. This is incredible. Some kind of fighter flight thing. What's that? [SOUND] [MUSIC]
TV and MoviesComicsMarvelSpidermanSony

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Biggest hacks of 2018

3:26

The huge Marriott cyberattack may have been the work of Chinese spies

1:01

How to cut the cord like a pro

3:17

Representative slams colleagues, defends Google

1:47

US congressman demands to know if Google is tracking him

2:02

Biggest tech stories of 2018

4:45

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

The 2019 iPhone lineup may give you deja vu

7:16

Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive

1:29

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

Is this electric aircraft the new flying car?

3:01

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Bumblebee transforms from action-packed to adorable

1:34

The Google Pixel Slate hints at what the iPad Pro needs next

4:35

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse spins the best Spidey movie

1:31

Lenovo's Yoga C930 is the ultraportable 2-in-1 we've been waiting for

2:06

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless blow away the AirPods' sound

2:20

Xiaomi’s brilliant sliding-camera phone keeps the screen notch-free

1:22

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Best cheap phones to try now

2:02

Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch

27:12

3 Mac apps to get you organized

1:23

7 ways smart home devices can help you sleep better

3:16

3 ways to cover bright LED lights so you can sleep

1:39

See how much time you're wasting on Facebook

1:31