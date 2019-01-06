CES 2019
From article: Sphero Specdrums let me turn CES carpets into sweet music

Sphero Specdrums are rings that turn colors into music

Transcript
[MUSIC] Sphero's is a robotics company that's made a lot of different toys and Star Wars robots, So what's a company like Sphero doing making a musical ring? Sphero Specdrums is what the company is announcing a CS2019. And this little musical ring device can sense colors and turn them into music. And it's an initiative to create coding music-type experiences for people. If they wanna wear one ring, or two, or a whole bunch. I got to play with one before and during CS. [MUSIC] Sphero acquired the company that made SpecDrums and what it is is a little rechargeable ring that can sense color. And then it turns that color into an assynethetic experience by converting that into sound. It comes with a mat that provides a bunch of colors and you can pair the ring with an app on your phone that then plays the music. So if I tap these colors, you can play various sounds and build up different set lists. [MUSIC] I don't know how to play music, as you can see. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] The app comes with a number of different instrument set lists that you can activate to create different keyboard sound or you can record your own voice samples and assign them to different colors. CNet. It's also compatible with Bluetooth MIDI, if there are apps that are compatible with that. So you could possibly use this as a more elaborate musical instrument, beyond what the app enables. Will Spiro eventually use this in robotics, who knows? Really what you're doing is converting color into something else. So there are possibilities for coding. There's possibilities for all sorts of play. And by the way, you don't even need this keyboard because Specdrums works on any color at all. Like a table, or my hand, or my watch band, or the colorful carpets at CES, or snacks, or your friend's Christmas sweater. Who knows? You just keep playing this anywhere. And that's what I was trying to do. So come with me as I play in a painting. [MUSIC] I have no idea what Specdrums will ultimately be used for, but Sphero is trying to enter into the STEAM landscape, not just STEM, to incorporate arts in addition to science and technology and engineering. Will eventually spectrums become part of the larger sphere robotics family? Will we see robots that can scan color and turn it into sounds or use it for some sort of coding tool? We'll have to see. In the meantime, for $65 for one ring, or $100 for two rings, starting this month you can start playing around with color drums. Just on your own. [MUSIC] CNet, 2019. Smart [UNKNOWN]. CNet.
