Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Sphero Mini looks like a ping-pong ball, rolls like BB-8"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Sphero Mini looks like a ping-pong ball, rolls like BB-8

The tiniest $50 remote-control robot ball we've ever seen.
1:12 /
Transcript
Before BB8, Sphero was a robotics company that made little rolling robot balls. The Sphero Mini is like the larger Sphero, but a lot smaller. It's about the size of a ping pong ball, rolls around, lights up, and runs for about 45 minutes to an hour on a charge. Unlike the larger Sphero, Sphero Mini isn't waterproof, and it doesn't have a cool wireless inductive charger Instead, you pop the rolling engine out of its plastic housing and plug it into micro USB. Including mini pins let you use it for bowling. The IOS and Android app handles controls with joystick, tilt, and even face controls, which worked so-so. Smiling, frowning, tilting your head. Or use it to control a few arcade games built into the app. Sphero Mini has extra plastic shelves sold separately which snap on and off. The internal LED lights can flash all sorts of colors. It's also programmable via Spheros EDUF. It's mostly a super clever remote controlled phone toy, and, yes, you need a phone or a tablet to control it. But it's affordable enough to be a stocking stuffer. At fifty dollars it's also bound to hypnotize all of your children and cats.

Latest Gadgets videos

Video: Amazon's new Echo is smaller, more stylish and more affordable
Amazon's new Echo is smaller, more stylish and more affordable
1:04 September 29, 2017
The new $100 Echo speaker offers the same Alexa smarts in a brand new package.
Play video
Video: Amazon unveils new Echo gadgets for your home
Amazon unveils new Echo gadgets for your home
1:50 September 27, 2017
Amazon debuts a newly designed Echo, the Echo Connect, Echo Plus, Echo Spot and even Echo Buttons.
Play video
Video: iPhone X, iPhone 8 are real: Watch our live reactions from Apple's event replay
iPhone X, iPhone 8 are real: Watch our live reactions from Apple's event replay
4:09:57 September 13, 2017
Did you miss the big show? Watch a replay of CNET's live coverage of Apple's iPhone X, iPhone 8, Apple TV 4K and more.
Play video
Video: This speaker dock turns your Lenovo tablet into an Alexa-powered assistant
This speaker dock turns your Lenovo tablet into an Alexa-powered assistant
1:15 September 2, 2017
The Lenovo Home Assistant Pack works with Lenovo Tab 4 tablets.
Play video
Video: Anki Overdrive gets a Fast & Furious upgrade
Anki Overdrive gets a Fast & Furious upgrade
1:59 August 21, 2017
The app-driven racing game now lets you take the wheel in the massive rev-head film franchise.
Play video
Video: Which iPad Pro keyboard should you buy?
Which iPad Pro keyboard should you buy?
1:38 July 12, 2017
Logitech's new keyboard has some advantages over Apple's.
Play video
Video: Token is a ring that's also your wallet and keychain
Token is a ring that's also your wallet and keychain
1:02 June 29, 2017
An NFC-equipped ring with fingerprint sensor aims to store your information securely. Will you let it?
Play video
Video: Don't panic over Amazon's automatic video calls
Don't panic over Amazon's automatic video calls
1:21 June 27, 2017
Drop In, a feature in the new Echo Show touchscreen/smart speaker, could theoretically invite in unexpected visitors. Let's all slow...
Play video