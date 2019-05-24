SpaceX launches first batch of Starlink satellites
10 nine eight seven six five four three two one zero ignition Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9. Cargo: 60 Starlink satellites.
Mission: Deploy the next-gen satellite network capable of connecting the globe with reliable and affordable broadband internet services.
You are watching the Falcon 9 as it ascends through the atmosphere--
Talk about a supersonic.
carrying a space X starlink payload of satellites.
Coming up in just a few seconds here, the vehicle's going to be passing through Max Q That is the point of maximum aerodynamic pressure on the vehicle, let's listen for that call out.
Vehicle is experiencing maximum aerodynamic pressure.
The vehicle has passed through Max-Q, which means that the atmosphere is only going to get thinner from here on out.
Coming up shortly at T plus 2 minutes and 35 seconds, He's going to be executed.
Plus two minutes and thirty two seconds is going to be Mico that stands for main engine cut.
That's when those nine Merlin engines you can see burning on your screen right now will shut off or cut off shortly only a few seconds after that will be stage separation at two minutes and thirty five seconds.
Quickly followed by SES 1. That stands for second engine starts 1.
That's when a single Merlin vacuum engine will ignite after stage separation.
Standby for MICO in about five seconds.
Stage separation confirmed.
[APPLAUSE] You can see it on the screen and you can hear
[SOUND] Here's to the cheers of the crowd.
Here, it's basic state quarters, that we just had a very, a good Mico.
We had a good stage separation and we had a good second engine start, and that second stage is now burning brightly on the right hand side of your screen accelerating the starling stack towards its deployment altitude.
On the left hand side of your screen you can see a view of the earth, actually.
A beautiful view of the curvature of the earth and all the lights of the eastern seaboard of the United States.
That camera on the left hand side is a [CROSSTALK] top towards the inner stage of the first stage.
And on the right you can see the [UNKNOWN] deploy from that Starlink Satellite stack.
[NOISE] The crowd here at headquarters cheering.
I'm sure everyone up in Redmond is happy too.
So as I said earlier the first stage is now about to start, its entry burn at 6 minutes and 23 seconds.
This entry burn is To slow that first page down just a little bit before it hits the thicker regions of the atmosphere.
You can see the camera on the first stage, on the left hand side of your screen right now, it's dark.
But in a few minutes [UNKNOWN] are engines at the bottom of that first stage will light up, and there they go.
There you go, they about to start it.
That is a start Of the entry burner.
Stage one learning burner started
The landing burn has started as scheduled.
We don't currently have video from that first stage but stand by
we can get something from the drone ship.
Landing burn started at eight minutes and nine seconds and the landing is scheduled for eight minutes and thirty seconds.
Just about now.
You can tell here cause we haven't yet gotten any video from the drone ship but we're just waiting for confirmation.
And it is recovery talk and I did land lending operators maybe a senior at one hundred on recovery one an ETF not.
While we're waiting for that, we are expecting Saeko to happen shortly that is second engine cutoff
it sounds like we may have confirmation that the first stage has landed.
That is a shoot from OF Course I Still Love You of the first stage The Falcon [INAUDIBLE]
third landing.
Just for those of us joining us, we did have an on time lift off at 10:30 pm eastern time from Cape Canaveral.
That first stage was able to accelerate the second stage into orbit and then touch back down on the deck of of course I still love you.
And then the second stage was able to complete it's two scheduled burns.
Second Stage is now currently at the target deployment altitude of 440 kilometers above the surface of the earth.
As you can see on your screen right here.
This is a beautiful view of the stack of those Starling satellites as they prepare for deployment.
Deployment is scheduled for T plus two minutes and ten seconds.
Let's stand by and watch.
And we have conformation of deploy.
You can hear the team in the background.
This is an incredible moment for SpaceX.
You can see those flat-packed Starlink sattelites slowly gliding away from the top of the second stage.
This is the highest number of satellite that Space X has ever deployed in a single time.
There are no deployment mechanisms between those spacecrafts, so they really are just slowly fanning out like a deck of cards into space.
You can see those space craft starting to separate as they naturally glide away from each other.
The sun is glinting pretty strongly off the panels and the bodies of those space craft, so it's tough to see them individually, but you can kind of see one breaking away from the pack right now.
Those spacecraft will slowly disperse over time.
