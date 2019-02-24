Sony's newest 4K Xperia 1 phone aims to wow on cameras and color
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Sony's new flagship smartphone looks impressive and packs some crazy specs.
Could it be a contender?
We haven't gotten more than a brief glimpse, but the xperia one is aiming to impress The phone claims to be the first with a 4K HDR OLED display.
And its 21 by 9 aspect ratio extra long 6.5 inche display boasts professional grade color accuracy through Sony's Bravia team, which we haven't been able to test yet.
There are three rear megapixel cameras.
Telezoom, wide and ultra wide which have eye based autofocus like Sony's alpha camera and have been supervised by Sony's pro camera team.
We haven't been able to test those either.
A snapdragon 855 processor, 4k video recording and editing and Dolby atmos 3D sound round out what Sony hopes will be your ultimate phone.
Price and release date?
Well, stay tuned, but it does come in purple and black in the US, and no, it doesn't have a headphone jack.
Sony's more middle-range Sony Xperia 10, and 10 Plus, are also coming to the US, on March 18th, and also have 21 by 9 aspect ration displays, which means a long phone, but one that will play widescreen movies nicely.
Or you could use Sony's software tool to pop up two apps at once across the extra screen space.
These phones to have headphone jacks but no water resistance.
Along with rear 13 megapixel/5 megapixel dual cameras with Boca effect and SnapDragon 630 and 636 processors.
More to come when we get to test Sony's newest phones further.
[MUSIC]
MobileMWC ProductsSony
Up Next
Google Assistant makes your Android texts smarter
6:59
LG's mid-range Q60, K50 and K40 phones at MWC focus on AI
1:15
LG debuts V50 ThinQ 5G and a wacky Dual Screen attachment at...
3:05
Galaxy Fold who? Here's a cheaper foldable phone design
2:06
Huawei Mate X is a foldable phone with 5G
2:43
Huawei's new MateBooks give you the power to touch and share
2:11
Galaxy Fold: Samsung reveals more about its foldable phone