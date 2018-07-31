CNET First Look
Sony's Master series offers TVs 'closer to the creator's intent'Sony has debuted its A9F OLED and Z9F LCD TVs which offer near-reference quality and a dedicated Netflix picture mode
Transcript
Sony has unveiled a new breed of flagship televisions, it calls the Master Series. In which incorporates two models, the A9F OLED and the Z9F LCD. The two televisions include technologies designed to make them reference quality-like. This includes the Netflix Calibrated Code which is designed to produce an image as close as possible to the monitors used To produce Netflix shows. The mode is unique to Sony and the company says it may come to other models in the future. In addition, both TVs include the new X1 Ultimate picture processor, which is twice as powerful as the previous generation. The A9F OLED will come in two sizes, 55 and 65 inch, and includes a pixel contrast booster designed to increase color intensity at high brightness levels. The tv offers an improved version of the acoustic surface audio plus technology, which makes the whole screen a speaker. Sony says it is powerful enough to act as a center channel in a surround sound system. The Z9F will come in 65 inch and 75 inch sizes and features a new x wide angle mode. Designed to boost effects as viewing, which is a typical weakness of LCD screens. It also includes the X-Motion Clarity mode, which reduces motion blur without reducing screen brightness. Both TVs will include microphones using Google System, which means you can operate them with your voice alone. The two 4k HDR models will come in Fall 2018. With pricing to be announced closer to the date. As with previous products, expect the TVs to attract a price premium over competitor's models.