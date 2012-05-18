Sony's excellent little point-and-shoot

CNET First Look
Sony's excellent little point-and-shootThe Sony Cyber-shot DSC-WX150 is an excellent little camera that doesn't sacrifice features and performance for size.
Transcript
Hey there. I'm Josh Goldman, Senior Editor for CNET and this is look at the Sony Cyber-shot DSC-WX150 and if you've been thinking about picking u a tiny camera with a long zoom lens, this is definitely one to check out. Tucked inside is skinny body is a 10x zoom lens. It's the same size body as Sony's Moler Mw650. That has a 5x zoom though. So, as you can see, same size but 5x to 10x zoom. Along with the lens and high rise 3 inch LCD on the back, you get many of Sony's latest bells and whistles. Including a fast auto focus system and lot's of automatic shooting options including 9 picture effects for those times when you wanna be more creative. The camera also records HD movies in either any CHD of MP4 at the push of the button and overall, it's just a fun little snap shooter for those who want more zoom but not the bulk of a larger camera. I'm Josh Goldman and that's the Sony WX150.