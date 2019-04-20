Sony reveals next PlayStation details, Galaxy Fold screens are breaking
This is CNet, and here are the stories that mattered this week.
In an interview with Wired, Sony's lead system architect for the Playstation 4 revealed a few details regarding the company's new console.
It's commonly dubbed as the Playstation 5, though not the official name.
It will boast an SSD drive and a GPU that can handle 8K resolution Extensions and ray tracing, a new lighting simulation tech that drastically improves accuracy in writing lighting effects.
The next PlayStation won't arrive this year but that does not mean 2020 is out of the question.
Just a few days after Samsung sent Galaxy Fold review units to journalists, a number of outlets have had their Fold screens break.
Writers from Bloomberg and the Verge have experienced separate issues.
But the end result is a malfunctioning inner screen.
There seems to be some controversies regarding a thin clear film that's placed on the screen inside.
But we will need to hear back from Samsung for more details.
As of now CNet fold appears to be fine.
And finally Amazon and Google have settled their spat.
The two issued a joint announcement saying that YouTube is coming back to Amazon Fire TV devices worldwide.
Also Amazon Prime video apps for phones and tablets will be able to connect to Google Chromecast device.
These changes will occur in the coming months back in 2018, Google pulled YouTube from Fire TV after Amazon stop selling the Chromecast Amazon has since restocked with device.
