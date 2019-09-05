Sonos Move is both an indoor and outdoor wireless speaker
I'm here with the sono Smoove.
This is so gnosis first portable speaker.
It is both Wi Fi and Bluetooth and it retails for $399.
It does come with a base for that price that would sell separately for $80 bit expensive But it is bigger than the Sonos one little bit larger speaker puts out more sound and it does have some features that the Sonos one doesn't have as a special auto-tune feature that Tunes the sound for any environment.
That's whether you're in a room like this or if you take it Outdoors.
It has buttons on top that allows you to control the speaker and it has buttons on the back that allow you to connect the speaker to your Sonos system, there's also a special Bluetooth button that if you press and then hold it it then goes in a pairing mode, so you can pair any Bluetooth enabled device to it, it is IPX Five Six certified that means that it is splash proof with a hard splash is also dust resistant and shock resistant.
You can drop this thing from about six feet and it should survive if you are out and about.
And you don't have the dock nearby, it does also charge via USB-C.
It gets ten hours of battery life at moderate volume levels.
As far as other design features, it does built-in handle.
It's nicely integrated.
Probably carry the speaker down here.
It does have a little bit heft to it.
It weighs in at six pounds, so it's not too heavy.
But you can get a little bit of a workout, lifting it up and down like this.
If it is within range of your Wi Fi network, it will use Wi Fi.
And it does have what Sony says is its most powerful Wi Fi chip.
It's used so far to speaker and then of course you can use Bluetooth Like some of the bonuses other recent speakers this is voice enabled is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google voice assistant and you can switch between the two but you cannot use both of them at the same time.
Another feature that's on other Sonos voice enabled speakers, there is a microphone button on top.
If you hit that button, you can turn off the mic so you can have some privacy.
As you might imagine, since this speaker is bigger than the Sonos one, it does play louder does it deliver bigger, richer sound.
It's not on the level of the Sonos play five.
So this kind of sits in between the Sonos one and play five If you can afford it, you could pair two of these together, make a stereo pair.
You cannot pair it with other Sonos speakers to make a stereo pair, but you can obviously link it into your Sonos system.
Some other recent Sonos speakers, there's been a feature called Trueplay, a calibration feature that allows you to walk around in your room with an iOS device Uses that microphone to calibrate your system.
This has something different called addo true play.
What it does, is that it has a microphone built into the speakers, you don't have to walk around the room, it adds on tunes based where the speaker is, and it whatever environment.
Right now the speaker only comes in this color, is called shadow-black.
It's a little bit different than some It's this other black speakers designed to not get too hot if it's sitting out in the sun, so a slightly different color black than other Sonos speakers.
This comes out on September 24th.
We look forward to getting it in-house and testing against both other Sonos models and competing models.
It is a little pricey at $400 Some of those competing models are more in the 300 and $350 range, but we'll see how this one stacks up.
That's been a quick look at the Soto smooth thanks for watching.
