Social media's Judiciary Hearing, Comcast drops out of Fox race

This week's most important tech headlines include Facebook, Google and Twitter participating in a US Judiciary hearing, Google's $5 billion EU fine and Comcast's dropping out of contention to purchase Fox.
This is C Net and here are the stories that matter this week. Facebook, Google, and Twitter participated in a US judiciary hearing to explain how their filtered content on their respective platforms works. Each company executives admitted occasional mistakes, but also insisted they strived to uphold free speech. Critics say the companies don't do enough to remove harmful content creators and fight misinformation. Google has been issued a record $5 billion fine for violating European Union anti-trust regulations related to its android operating system. The decision revolved around Google requiring third party smart phone makers to preinstall some Google apps in order to use Android on their devices, potentially restricting consumer choice and slowing innovation. Google vowed to appeal the decision. And finally it appears that Disney will win out the war for Fox. Comcast issued a statement saying the company will no longer pursue the acquisition. With 21st Century Fox [UNKNOWN] Comcast and Disney were in a bidding war which led to Disney offering $71.3 billion. Fox agreed to the acquisition by Disney back in June. [MUSIC] You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play store.

