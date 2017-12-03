Smart baby gear for new parents

HolidayBuyer's Guide
The Hatch Baby Grow may look like a regular changing pad, but it does a lot more. It's a smart scale that helps parents keeps track of baby's growth and feeding patterns. The Hatch connects to a mobile app that records baby's weight while he's on the changing pad and keeps a daily log. Nursing moms can also use it to determine how much baby is eating by weighing before. and after a meal. And once baby's ready for solids the Beaba baby cook makes for an easy transition. It's part steamer and part food processor. So parents can make healthy baby food in half the time. And with half the mess. Put the raw ingredients into the basket and steam. Once it's done dump the food and blend. You'll have a fresh meal in 15 minutes. Babies and sleep don't often mix. But this bassinet may help baby and parent get a bit more shut-eye. This Snoo has a build-in sound machine and rocking motors that lull your baby to sleep. But the Snoo won't even turn on unless the baby is safely swaddled and clipped in. When baby starts to cry, the microphone signals the SNOO to intensify the rocking motion and change to a more soothing white noise. The Owlet gives parents even more peace of mind during the night. It's a cute baby bootie that tracks baby's heartbeat and oxygen levels while he sleeps. Yell it connects to a base and then app to let parents know how their baby's doing. Green indicates the baby is doing well, but it will immediately turn red and sound an alarm if baby's vitals drop and for more tech gift ideas visit our holiday buyers guide at cnet.com. Vanessa Hand Orellana with CNet for CBS news. [LAUGH]

