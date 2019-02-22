Tech Minute

Ski tech is fun and keeps you safe

Transcript
[MUSIC] When you strap on your skis this winter bring along some new gadgets that will not only help you improve your technique but help keep you safe too. Track every turn with Snowcookies wireless sensors and Smartphone app. It records the data of every run and gives you feedback on correct position, turn quality, speed, and on and on. The kit starts at $350. Of course you're gonna wanna catch that sweet run with the latest GoPro, the HERO7 Black. It's waterproof, virtually unbreakable, responds to voice commands, and shoots and incredibly stable video. Thanks to Helly Hansen, when you're flying down the slopes, your outfit won't just look good, but could possibly save your life. Embedded in some of the snow jackets and snow suits is REKO technology a reflector that responds to a ski resort search signal in case you are missing. Finally, the $350 Bivy stick boost your cellphone with satellite connectivity to send critical text messages or SOS signals to emergency responders from remote areas. In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS news. [MUSIC]
