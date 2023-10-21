Samsung's 98-inch 8K TV Is Big, Bright and Really Expensive
Speaker 1: Hey guys, in case you can't tell, this is one gigantic television. This is the 98 inch QN nine 90 c, Samsung's Best eight K resolution television for 2023. Let's check it out. So the headline here is the screen size. Yeah, they couldn't get quite to a hundred inches, but 98 is the largest L E D L C D T V that Samsung makes for 2023. This thing is absolutely massive. Now, one of the cells for eight [00:00:30] K resolution is that, yeah, you're supposed to be able to expand that image and still keep it nice and sharp. So 98 inch is kind of the perfect example of that. And looking at it, it really does to my eye look incredibly sharp with some of this eight K demo footage that Samsung provided here. Of course, the issue with eight K is that you really don't have a lot of eight K content out there. Speaker 1: There's very little right now, YouTube is the best source of this. So Samsung does make those YouTube videos pretty easy to find. There's a dedicated line here right within the menu system to jump right [00:01:00] to those eight K videos. But mostly what you're going to be watching on this television is four K content, 10 80 B content processed up to fit those 33 million pixels. So the way that that works is Samsung has some processing magic. They're saying they do a little bit extra, even with the 98 inch size compared to their other sizes to reduce noise and things like that. You're going to get a sharp image at four K or even 10 80 p resolution. But at the end of the day, it's going to look really similar to something at a smaller screen size. Again, with this really [00:01:30] gigantic size, you're getting just an incredibly immersive picture, almost like a projector size picture. Speaker 1: Of course, unlike a projector, you get really good contrast because this uses mini l e d backlighting. This nine 90 C takes advantage of Samsung's Neo, l e d backlight, which again has that increased brightness. 1.5 more dimming zones than Samsung says are available on their four K mini L e d models. So really bright, really punchy contrasty picture. So again, in my quick look, really did look [00:02:00] extremely good. Of course. Now the kicker. What do you think of 98 inch TV costs if you guessed $40,000 dinging, dinging, ding, you're a winner. Yes, this is a $40,000 television. I'm not going to do the inches to dollars in my head, but again, not cheap for this level of screen size and technology with the AK resolution. So this 98 inch eight K TV isn't the only gigantic expensive screen that we're going to check out. Let's go look at the 85 inch terrace outdoor TV next. [00:02:30] Oh, hi. Well, we were just talking about the 98 inch AK tv. This is an 85 inch four K tv, but guess what? It's specially made for outdoors. Now, Samsung's been selling its terrace line of full sun outdoor televisions for a while now, but new for 2023 is this gigantic 85 inch size. A couple differences that set it apart from the other TCE TVs, aside from that large screen size. One is that it has mini l e d technology, so it uses the same kind of tech found in Samsung's best Neo Speaker 2: Q L E D TVs [00:03:00] this year. That means that it has full array, local dimming, the extra brightness of mini l e d, and of course, when you're outside, that extra brightness really does pay dividends. Checking it out here indoors with Samsung's little fake patio set up. Yeah, it does look really, really bright. But I can imagine with the sun shining down, you appreciate that even more. It's not quite as bright Samsung says as their eight K Neo L e D TVs, but maybe they'll put that in the tech next year. Another difference is this TV has IP 56 weatherproofing. They're saying that's the equivalent of a blast of water. [00:03:30] I would not take my power washer to this thing no matter how dirty it got, but I guess you could if you really wanted to. Other improvements on this tv, it does have the new gaming hub and the smart TV technology found on Samsung's other TVs this year. Speaker 2: So you get that improved sort of cloud gaming experience, including Microsoft Xbox Cloud gaming, which is really cool if you want to play a little bit outside. So as you can imagine, all that slick outdoor technology will cost you this 85 inch TV costs around $20,000. But hey, we've got a really nice patio. It's [00:04:00] just another little line item on your bill. So that's Samsung's 85 inch Terrace television, new for 2023 outdoor tv. We also looked at the 98 inch eight K Q L E D tv. Both really expensive, but you know what? They're probably worth it. If you really want to have that really nice luxury look in your house and you can afford it.
