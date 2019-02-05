CNET Smart Home

Samsung wants you to find love through your fridge

Transcript
In a world of filtered photos, Samsung wants to offer you a more authentic way to date. And all you've gotta do is open up your fridge. Welcome to Refrigerdating, an app from Samsung that works with the Family Hub Refrigerator to take a picture of the inside of your fridge and match you with your forever dinner date. You swipe left or right depending on how strongly you feel about kale. They say you are what you eat, so what do the contents of your fridge say about you? Maybe you're health conscious, or aren't home much Or is that an open can of cat food? [SOUND] If you have a family hub refrigerator you can use the fridge's built in camera. If you don't have a family hub refrigerator you can just take and upload a picture with your phone. And the Samsung family hub refrigerator is a touch screen smart fridge tht also has cameras inside, along with that big touchs screen on the door. It debuted a couple of years ago for about $4000 which is Is very expensive, and people were a little slow to adopt it. The price has come down, still, Samsung's trying to find a way to get people interested in it and to market it. So I'm not surprised to see them try a refrigerator dating kinda gimmick to get people at least talking about it. Refrigerator dating launched in January worldwide It's free and available for your web browser, so it'll work with any phone. Samsung didn't disclose numbers of how many people are using it, but they say people are signing up. So the next time you go to your fridge, you could be filling your stomach and your heart. [MUSIC] [SOUND] [MUSIC] It's organic.
CultureSmart HomeSamsung

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Net neutrality could be saved by a technicality

6:17

Border security: Tech options that could replace a wall

1:54

Facebook is a moneymaking machine

2:28

Did Facebook cross a line with its iOS research app?

2:09

Apple earnings report confirms iPhone slowdown

5:56

You should disable Apple FaceTime now

1:26

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

Top 5 gadgets of January 2019

3:46

Bose Frames prove audio sunglasses can sound good

4:56

Apple’s FaceTime bug and why iPhone sales are slowing down

5:17

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Bose Frames prove audio sunglasses can sound good

4:56

See the first Nvidia RTX gaming laptops in action

2:12

There's no place for SmartThings in my smart home

2:31

Anker Liberty Air: Better sound than AirPods for much less

1:46

Budget Nokia phones are back, Cricket and Verizon-bound

1:40

Honor View 20's hole-punch camera really works

3:07

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Enable Android Pie's dark mode to save battery life

1:26

Easy ways to poll your friends

1:04

Eat healthy with these tech tools

2:10

Get the most out of Netflix with these tips

2:01

How to get your TV ready to watch the Super Bowl

1:59

Stream these 2019 Oscar nominees now

2:33