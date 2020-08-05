Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch 3

Introducing the galaxy watch three. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [APPLAUSE] Ooh, stunning right? inspired by classic timepieces. It's modern and sophisticated and it comes with the precision rotating bezel which only we offer. The bezel makes it easy to navigate your apps and control your music. If you wanna keep things real fresh hear the shuffle feature cycles through your favorite watch faces. You can even match them to your outfit. So all you have to do is take your phone and take a quick photo here. Show some denim then all you have to do is go to the wearables app. Hit my style, customize of course. We're going to go into the gallery find the photo I just took of my denim shots and then there's a ton of options. I'm liking, this one looks good. Done. Then you save and voila. It detects the colors and creates watch face patterns that match my clothes. And now, my outfit is complete. These days taking care of my health has become really important. So it's nice to know that the Samsung health monitor on the Galaxy watch three acts as my 24 hour health manager. We're bringing new tools to help regularly monitor your health including ways to track blood pressure. ECG and blood oxygen saturation. Here let me show you how this works. You just have to go to your blood pressure, hit measure, and then stand really still. [MUSIC] Measure measuring your ECG is really easy too So again, you go back, open your app, and then you just lightly tap your finger on this button right here for just 30 seconds. That's it, and you're done. In Korea, blood pressure is already available today. And ECG will be coming real soon for both the Watch3 And watch active two. We're working to expand both features to more countries and devices. The new watch three also is great as a fitness buddy. I love to run but just for fun, so I'm really excited to show you what it can do. So I will go to the running app here. Here we go. Just tap Three, two, one. Let's go for a little run. [MUSIC] And so we've got the finish line here. All right, and we're done. So I'll hit pause, finish. And you can actually see all of my results of that very short run. Right here. Pretty neat, right? The watch three gives me real time feedback, tracking my pace and form based on my run. And there's a whole ecosystem of experiences. When you pair it with your Samsung Smart TV, let's check it out. So I'll set up my phone. [MUSIC] We go One moment please. And there you see it right on the screen. Watch three actually becomes a part of your personal training just like this. So I will go to my fitness program [MUSIC] And Galpao starting there,so let's get started. Shall we? As I'm doing my squats here,it's really easy. All I have to do is just tap my watch to pause,and then replay. Or even I can send a quick little reply to my friends text, all without losing my rhythm. The Samsung Health app offers 120 professionally designed fitness programs so you won't ever run out of exercises or get bored. Now, I'm gonna let you enjoy the rest of unpacked and I'll be right here finishing out my workout.

