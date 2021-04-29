Samsung Unpacked offers new Galaxy devices, Uber adds vaccination appointments feature

Transcript
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Samsung held its third online unpacked event of the year and in it unveiled a new lineup of Galaxy Book laptops, including the Galaxy Book 360 and 360 Pro. Samsung's Galaxy Book line is specifically made to be lightweight and designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the company's devices. We've got full details including specs pricing and availability. On cnet.com. Uber announced a partnership with Walgreens to offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Hoover's official app. Users in the US can now schedule their appointment, receive reminders and then hail an Uber ride to get their vaccine. Uber also says users can donate free rides or give to an in app vaccine access fund. Both for underserved communities that need additional help getting vaccinated. And finally, the CTA announced its ces 2022 plans, one of the world's biggest tech conferences will return to an in person event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The announcement comes after CES moved to an all digital event this past January, and the CTA says over 1,000 companies are already confirmed to attend. The conference will officially take place January 5th through 8th in 2022. [BLANK_AUDIO] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET. [BLANK_AUDIO]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

100 episodes

Alphabet City

101 episodes

CNET Top 5

865 episodes

The Daily Charge

974 episodes

What the Future

354 episodes

Tech Today

1491 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Every Galaxy Book revealed at the Samsung Unpacked event

9:55

Samsung unveils Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Odyssey

4:26

Samsung's April Unpacked Event: What to expect

2:49

What we think of the new colorful 24-inch iMac

8:17

Apple AirTags help you find anything with your iPhone

3:13

Apple launches new M1-powered iPad Pro with 5G

17:18

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

First-run movies may soon debut in your living room

15:23

Samsung's April Unpacked Event: What to expect

2:49

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Every Galaxy Book revealed at the Samsung Unpacked event

9:55

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT - exclusive ridealong

11:35

The 2022 Honda Civic's interior is unbelievable

5:37

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Roku Voice Remote Pro review: 'Hey Roku' only goes so far

5:13

Apple AirTags made a good small impression

6:55

Hands-on with the purple iPhone 12

4:31

Apple's 2021 iPad Pro is an M1 machine: Let's talk about it

6:48

Mi 11 Ultra hands-on: Xiaomi's superphone has plenty to brag about

7:30

Tour the first showroom taking preorders for Aska flying cars

4:34

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)

4:28

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40