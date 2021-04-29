Samsung Unpacked offers new Galaxy devices, Uber adds vaccination appointments feature

This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now.
Samsung held its third online unpacked event of the year and in it unveiled a new lineup of Galaxy Book laptops, including the Galaxy Book 360 and 360 Pro.
Samsung's Galaxy Book line is specifically made to be lightweight and designed to work seamlessly with the rest of the company's devices.
We've got full details including specs pricing and availability.
Uber announced a partnership with Walgreens to offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Hoover's official app.
Users in the US can now schedule their appointment, receive reminders and then hail an Uber ride to get their vaccine.
Uber also says users can donate free rides or give to an in app vaccine access fund.
Both for underserved communities that need additional help getting vaccinated.
And finally, the CTA announced its ces 2022 plans, one of the world's biggest tech conferences will return to an in person event in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The announcement comes after CES moved to an all digital event this past January, and the CTA says over 1,000 companies are already confirmed to attend.
The conference will officially take place January 5th through 8th in 2022.
