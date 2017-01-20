Your video, "Samsung to reveal why Note 7 failed, Meitu pushes back on data-collection criticism"
The world will finally hear from Samsung on why the Galaxy Note 7 was prone to catching fire. Also, the trendy anime photo app Meitu defends itself over questionable data-collection coding, and Amazon creates virtual Dash buttons for one-click reordering.

1:29 January 21, 2017
The world will finally hear from Samsung on why the Galaxy Note 7 was prone to catching fire. Also, the trendy anime photo app Meitu...
