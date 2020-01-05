Samsung The Wall 292-inch MicroLED TV: Huge

Hey guys, David Katzmaier from CES 2020.
I'm here in Samsung's booth and this is a 292 inch television.
That's how big this screen is diagonal in inches.
This is as big as it gets.
This is microLED Samsung's technology Really ridiculously expensive.
We won't get into that multi hundreds of thousands of dollars.
But the idea here is that you can take modules, put them together and grow the screen pretty much as large as you want.
So last year, they showed this at 219 inches this year.
Why not to 92 this thing is incredible.
Looks great.
You can see it in person.
It looks just as good.
The thing that strikes me is the incredible brightness of the screen.
The fact that you have really good contrast black levels and color even from this close of course when you get back, appreciate the resolution.
I don't even know what the resolution is on this.
It's higher than 4k, probably higher the AK at this size just because it's so big.
You're just putting together these modules, creating the screen.
Now unlike a standard LCD TV, this thing uses direct micro LEDs which are tiny LEDs, millions of them packed close together without any LCD.
This is just the LEDs themselves that creates this brightness, this LEDs can each turn off individually that creates the blacks and the result is incredible contrast Really, really great picture quality, you look at a projector, for example, at this size.
This looks so much better in person.
Of course, you've gotta be a millionaire at least to get one of these things and have the space for it.
But if you can do it, this is kind of a glimpse at what the future of wall sized TV is.
Now, Samsung does have on the other side here Some smaller examples.
I'll show you real quick.
A little bit less impressive.
It's still pretty cool.
Right here we have a regular comparison of a standard Q LED TV 8k next to the micro LED.
You can see the difference in brightness.
I don't know how much it shows up on the camera.
But in person, the vibrancy, the light output, the color, everything on the micro led just pops.
And it just shows what this direct LED technology is capable of.
And it's the kind of thing Wow, you look at this and go Okay, you know the QED looks really good, but wow In person it's pretty cool and again this is a bunch of modules packed together.
Toward the end here, I'll take you to the smaller one real quick, this is the 75 inch version, so what they're able to do here, this is kind of more of an engineering feed than the large one cuz the issue with these things is getting them small enough to be commercialized, to be the kind of thing that people can put in their houses.
As opposed to their gymnasiums or whatever, this thing they showed it last year, it's a 75 inch version.
Again, they have really increased the pitch to be a lot smaller between the L-E-Ds, tinier L-E-Ds, less space between them and get the screen smaller and still keep a 4-K resolution.
So that's the goal here to get these things small enough.
So that they actually work for normal walls.
You have a similar version here, I think there's 93 inches.
So again, similar technology, actually, they showed us around the other side.
There's an 8k version of this, which is the same TV 75 inch but they just put more modules together to create a resolution, right?
So again, we have this modular technology, kind of make it as big as you want.
Anyway, I'm David Katzmaier.
This has been a quick look at microLED the latest version 292 inches and a little bit smaller at CES 2020.
