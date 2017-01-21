Samsung says batteries caused Note 7 fires, Hugo Barra heads back to Silicon Valley: Tech Today
About Video
Tech Today: Samsung says batteries caused Note 7 fires, Hugo Barra heads back to Silicon Valley1:21 /
After an investigation into the cause of Note 7 phones catching fire, Samsung blames battery defects and hopes a new testing lab will prevent similar problems. Also in today's tech news, former Googler Hugo Barra will to return to Silicon Valley.
Share (0)
Transcript
Transcription not available for Samsung says batteries caused Note 7 fires, Hugo Barra heads back to Silicon Valley.