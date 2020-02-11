Samsung reveals new foldable phone, Motorola Razr reviews are in
This is CNET and here are the stories that measure right now.
Samsung has finally shown off its new foldable phone in a commercial during the Oscars on Sunday night.
While the company didn't name the device, the ad showed the much hyped Galaxy Z Flip in action complete with a folding clamshell design.
Samsung is expected to unveil the phone at its unpacked event on Tuesday.
You can see all the news from the day@cnet.com.
Meanwhile, early reviews of Motorola's razor foldable in the update to the original 2004 razor wins points for its cutting edge design and quick few display.
But there are still questions about how durable the phone will be over the long term, and with its mid-tier specs, whether it's worth the $1500 price tag.
Check out the full review at CNET.
And finally, Netflix has had a disappointing showing at the Oscars, picking up just two Academy Awards out of 24 nominations.
Marriage story and the documentary American factory picked up guns for Netflix.
But the real winner of the night was South Korean Thrilla parasite, which picked up for Oscars including Best Film.
Stay up to date with the latest by visiting Cnet
