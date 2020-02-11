Samsung reveals new foldable phone, Motorola Razr reviews are in

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that measure right now. Samsung has finally shown off its new foldable phone in a commercial during the Oscars on Sunday night. While the company didn't name the device, the ad showed the much hyped Galaxy Z Flip in action complete with a folding clamshell design. Samsung is expected to unveil the phone at its unpacked event on Tuesday. You can see all the news from the day@cnet.com. Meanwhile, early reviews of Motorola's razor foldable in the update to the original 2004 razor wins points for its cutting edge design and quick few display. But there are still questions about how durable the phone will be over the long term, and with its mid-tier specs, whether it's worth the $1500 price tag. Check out the full review at CNET. And finally, Netflix has had a disappointing showing at the Oscars, picking up just two Academy Awards out of 24 nominations. Marriage story and the documentary American factory picked up guns for Netflix. But the real winner of the night was South Korean Thrilla parasite, which picked up for Oscars including Best Film. Stay up to date with the latest by visiting Cnet

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

77 episodes

Alphabet City

79 episodes

CNET Top 5

845 episodes

The Daily Charge

937 episodes

What the Future

331 episodes

Tech Today

1107 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Oscars big winner: Parasite. Loser: Netflix?

2:27

Will Samsung Unpacked blow us away or bore us to tears? (The Daily Charge, 2/10/2020)

6:36

Motorola Razr fold test: The day after

6:28

Inside Shadow: An exclusive look at the mobile app that broke the Iowa caucus

6:57

Is Disney Plus one of the biggest launches of all time?

3:06

Is Disney Plus one of the biggest launches of all time? (The Daily Charge, 2/5/2020)

6:23

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

The Mercedes-Benz Metris Weekender is the camper van we've always wanted

2:05

iPhone 12: What we want in the next iPhone

7:29

Free 4K TV for your home is coming soon

4:11

2021 Jaguar F-Type is restyled and retuned

2:08

Hands-on with the budget Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power

5:35

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Hands-on with the budget Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power

5:35

Dyson Lightcycle Morph: The ultimate LED lamp

2:03

How to record two cameras on one iPhone at the same time

6:06

First look at a tiny display made to sit on your eye

2:49

This self-driving shuttle may take you to work

4:06

This new smart display sports a curved screen and a $900 price tag

3:24

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

How to take Mac screenshots

2:08

Windows 10: Try these hidden features right now

2:51

A beginner's guide to making a YouTube video

6:41

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35

Best gifts under $100 for the holidays

2:33